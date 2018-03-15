Idlewild frontman brings intimate tour to Stirling

Following the release of his latest studio album The Deluder, Roddy Woomble is currently on an intimate tour of the UK, including a date in Stirling.

Performing alongside Idlewild bandmate Andrew Mitchell tonight (Thursday), Roddy will be playing tracks from his latest album, as well as his previous solo records and of course, some Idlewild favourites.

And, to coincide with his tour dates, the musician has released the new single First Love Never Returned, featuring guest vocals from long standing contributor Hannah Fisher.

Roddy said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to some of our favourite small venues on this tour, while also visiting a handful of places we haven’t been to yet.”

As frontman of Scottish indie rock back Idlewild, Roddy notched up eight acclaimed albums and three compilations, two of which charted in the UK top ten.

The band have released 12 UK top 40 singles and toured throughout the world.

However after their 2015 album Everything Ever Written, they were sert on writing and recording another album straight away, and that process was started before everyone’s life took over and they decided to take a break from it for the time being.

Roddy’s latest album has turned out to be his most personal, introspective album of songs.

Working with Andrew Mitchell, Danny Grant and Luciano Rossi he recorded and mixed the album The Deluder.

But the musician doesn’t do themes, he collects songs together and records them over a period of time, and a loose narrative starts to develop between them.

That said, during the course of writing and recording the album, Roddy turned 40 and the emphasis we place on age was not lost on him this time around.

He said: “The significance is either there or not, it depends on your circumstance and how much time, thought and angst you care to put into it.”

Roddy will be joined by Teeside-based singer songwriter Tom Joshua for the Stirling gig.

Having released his debut single Meteor Showers last year, the track has amassed over one million streams on Spotify.

Roddy Woomble, supported by Tom Joshua, plays at The Tolbooth in Stirling tonight (Thursday).