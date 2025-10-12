Hunted is back for a brand new series - but who will be running this time? 👀📺

Hunted is back and the game is on.

14 ordinary people have turned ‘fugitive’.

But who is in the cast and what time is it on?

A brand new series of Hunted is about to run onto our TV screens in a matter of hours. Channel 4’s hit reality show is back and the hunt is very much on.

14 ordinary people from all over the UK have turned fugitive. If they can successfully outrun the elite team of hunters for 21 days, they will win a share of £100,000.

On the run across the length and breadth of the UK, these fugitives will be looking over their shoulders, ever fearful that the hunters have picked up their trail. But how can you tune in from the comfort of your own home?

What time does Hunted start today?

On the run - The 14 contestants from the new series of Channel 4's Hunted including Harrogate business owner Emma and her sister Jenni, pictured together fifth from left. (Picture contributed)

The brand new series of the Channel 4 reality favourite is set to begin today (October 12). It is a civilian version and not a celebrity one, so it is ordinary people who will be hunted this time around.

Hunted is set to start its eighth series at 9pm this evening. It can be watched on Channel 4/ 4HD - as well as live and on demand via its self-titled app (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Who is in the cast of Hunted series 8?

The first out and acutely aware of the peril they’re in, are sisters Emma (38) & Jenni (34) who attempt to hitch out of the area. Mother & daughter Saffron (25) & Dionne (55) buy a bus ticket which instantly alerts HQ of their route and final destination.

Farmers Andrew (51) & Robin (37) recognize the severity of their predicament and with the hunter helicopter hovering just above their heads wish they’d applied for Bake Off. Newly engaged sweethearts Cameron (27) & Simran (28), are road-testing their relationship as a modern-day Bonnie & Clyde, but the hunters have other plans for them.

Bristolian duo Sean (47) and Marie (43) don disguises and make a speedy getaway by train…. Partially sighted Ste (47) and his best mate Chris (46) decide to spend the little money they have to get out of dodge but are recorded on ANPR at the first hurdle.

However, it is Warren (35) & Shaq (31), two brothers-in-law from south London, who find themselves unable to lose the hunters’ crosshairs. Trapped like rats in a carriage on the Stansted Express they are desperate for the train to leave on time as the hunters come hurtling towards the ticket gates …

Who are the hunters this season?

Leading the investigation from Hunted HQ is former Detective Superintendent of the Thames Valley Police, Ray Howard. Ray has led many complex investigations.

Now he oversees a handpicked team of top police, military personnel and cyber security experts, armed with the powers of the state which includes CCTV, ANPR, Facial Recognition technology, helicopters, surveillance drones, tracker dogs and mobile phone monitoring.

Speaking about the new series, Ray said: “Every series brings new challenges and unpredictable moments, which keeps the excitement alive. The teamwork and strategy involved in tracking down the fugitives is tough but also very rewarding.

“The team is incredible and brings together some of the most capable people from the policing, military, cyber, and analysis disciplines. It’s an experience that keeps us guessing as much as the audience, we never quite know what is coming next with the fugitives.”

