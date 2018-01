Classic Music Live Falkirk is bringing one of Scotland’s leading jazz quartets to Falkirk Town Hall next week.

Featuring virtuoso violinist and lead singer Seonaid Aitken, Rose Room specialise in the swing and gypsy jazz format favoured by legends Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt.

Tickets for the concert, which takes place from 7.30pm on Friday, January 19, are available now from the ticket office at Falkirk Stadium or by calling (01324) 506850.