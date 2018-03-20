Hobbycraft invite youngsters to have fun this Easter

The Falkirk store are hosting two fun crafting clubs over the Easter Holidays.

The first event will show young crafters how to make their very own slime and the next will focus on foam printing with tote bags and notebooks.

The town’s Hobbycraft store is opening its doors for the slime session on Monday, April 2, Wednesday, April 4 and Saturday, April 7.

Anyone interested in getting involved should go to the Central Retail Park shop for either 1pm or 2.30pm for an hour long slime making workshop, which will cost one pound per person.

Scott Patterson, store manager at Hobbycraft Falkirk, said: “Our slime making workshop is a great way to have fun and keep the whole family entertained this Easter break.

“Don’t forget to bring your own container to take your slime home with you.”

Or, if slime isn’t your thing, then head over to Hobbycraft on Monday, April 9, Wednesday, April 11 or Saturday, April 14 for some printing fun.

You can reserve a space for the slime workshops at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kids-craft-club-easter

Or here for printing sessions: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kids-craft-club-easter-holidays-foam-printing-with-tote-bagsnotebooks-9th-11th-and-14th-april-tickets-43972640351