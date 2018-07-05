Hit musical to be beamed into Falkirk cinema from London tonight

A five-star hit musical will be beamed into a Falkirk cinema tonight (Thursday) via satellite from London’s West End.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be screened at the town’s Cineworld at 7.20pm alongside more than 500 venues around the UK, courtesy of an original broadcast from the Apollo Theatre.

Inspired by a true story, this feel-good sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since opening at the Sheffield Crucible last year.

Fresh and contemporary with an extraordinary mother-and-son relationship at its centre, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie celebrates acceptance and belonging.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield where he doesn’t quite fit in.

The star of the show is terrified about the future although he is going to become a sensation.

Supported by his loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and manages to step out of the darkness and into the spotlight.

John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll, Lucie Shorthouse and Phil Nichol lead a 24-strong company and an eight-piece band.

The show’s success is evidenced by its awards haul. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has won three WhatsOnStage gongs and three UK Theatre Awards.

More2Screen has been appointed by the film’s producer, Nica Burns, and Nimax Theatres to broadcast the award-winning show.

Ms Burns said: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is an uplifting, contemporary musical for everyone.

“Fantastic songs, a story that tugs at your heartstrings whilst being fun, funny and ultimately fabulous.

“Thank you to our audiences and the critics whose enthusiasm took us from Sheffield to the West End and continue to cheer us on every night.

“So come to your local cinema to join our live audiences for a great night out and to share ‘a little bit of glitter in the grey’.

“And of course a round of applause to the wonderful More2Screen for partnering us to bring Jamie’s story to hundreds of screens nationally.”

Christine Costello, chief executive of More2Screen, said: “We are very proud to be appointed to bring this fabulously successful West End production to musical theatre fans around the UK and Ireland, and then to a global audience.

“Although there have been an ever-increasing number of successful theatre events at the cinema, the live broadcast of a commercial West End musical production remains a rare occurrence.

“The enthusiastic response from our cinema partners, and rush to programme the live broadcast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, demonstrates what a hot ticket this is for cinema audiences.”

To book tickets go to JamieInCinemas.com.