Hippodrome to host Bo’ness Academy Awards

A special celebration is taking place at the Hippodrome cinema in Bo’ness next week in search of the best film and best actors of all time.

The Bo’ness Academy Awards is a partnership event between Falkirk Community Trust, the Screen Memories charity and Bo’ness Academy.

The event coincides with the Hippodrome’s 10th birthday milestone and also forms part of the Luminate Festival 2019 which runs creative events across Scotland throughout May.

Voting slips for the event are available in local care homes, day centres, Bo’ness Library, Bo’ness Journal and at the Hippodrome itself.

Once collated a group of S4 pupils from Bo’ness Academy, with contributions from some of the older generation, will gather the final nominations so the audience can vote on the day for their favourite film as well as their preferred male and female actors.

Organisers are inviting the local community to participate in this unique event.

Alison Strauss, arts development officer at Falkirk Community Trust said: “This event is a wonderful way to recapture cinema’s golden era at Scotland’s original picture palace. “2019 marks ten years since Falkirk Community Trust re-opened the doors of this special cinema and it’s terrific that the relationships forged with community and partners continue to grow and lead to such fruitful initiatives.

“I’ll be hard pressed to single out just one of my many screen idols but I’m definitely hoping Fred Astaire and Katherine Hepburn will be in the running.”

Michael White, project manager at Screen Memories said: “Screen Memories is delighted to be taking part in the Bo’ness Academy Awards and we are looking forward to seeing the final results.

“The project has triggered lots of great memories and we have heard amazing personal stories from people in our groups of meeting stars such as Grace Kelly, Charlie Chaplin, Kirk Douglas and Vivien Leigh.”

Rachael Weatherstone, teacher of Religious, Moral and Philosophical Studies at Bo’ness Academy said: “The pupils from Bo’ness Academy made a passionate campaign for Screen Memories to win a grant so that they can continue the amazing work within our local community but this wasn’t enough for these enthusiastic philanthropists, they wanted to give back even more. This will be an event to remember!”

The Bo’ness Academy Awards will take place on Monday, May 20 at 11am. For tickets call the Box Office on 01324 506850.