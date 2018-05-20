Hello ... it’s the tickets you’re looking for!

Lionel Richie will be back in Scotland next month, the first time since 2014.

He will take to the stage at McDiarmid Park in Perth, sharing the limelight with very special guest Anastacia, on Sunday, June 3.

And The Falkirk Herald has three pairs of tickets up for grabs.

This will be Lionel’s first Scottish show since receiving glittering reviews for the All The Hits tour in 2014. His album The Definitive Collection topped the charts here afterwards.

Lionel said: “The fans are always incredible in Scotland and they make the atmosphere at every show electric. I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Performing hits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning decades – all the way from the Commodores to the present day – Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere.

Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as Easy, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long.

Lionel has received many accolades over the years, including British GQ’s Icon Award as well as four Grammys, a Golden Globe and even an Oscar.

Very special guest Anastacia will join the All The Hits tour in Perth, making it the perfect opportunity to see two icons in the one show!

Anastacia burst onto the global music scene with her debut Not That Kind and has since gone onto massive world renowned success with over a dozen Top 40 entries to her name.

These include global hits I’m Outta Love, Left Outside Alone and Sick and Tired.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk/lionelrichie.

Or why not enter our competition to win one of three pairs of tickets up for grabs for The Falkirk Herald’s readers?

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, answer the following question:

Which album by Lionel topped the charts after his shows in 2014?

Email your answer, entitled ‘Lionel Richie Competition’, with your name, age, full postal address and telephone number to readers@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, May 23.

Usual competition rules apply.

Editor’s decision final.