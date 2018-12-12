Heavenly African sounds grace Falkirk’s St Andrew’s West Parish Church

The African Children’s Choir will be singing out loudly and proudly in St Andrew’s West Parish Church tonight.

Youngsters aged between seven and 12 are warming up for what is sure to be a rousing performance at the Upper Newmarket Street church from 7pm.

Since its formation in 1984, the choir has included children from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. Many of the children have lost one or both parents to AIDS and other poverty-related diseases, and all of them are victims of extreme social and economic deprivation.

Their charitable concerts around the world help to raise both funds for and public awareness of the African Children’s Choir schools, which have been set up to educationally support and encourage the children and their families.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

Visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com for more information.