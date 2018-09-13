Heard about silent nights at the Hippodrome?

The visual storytelling power of silent cinema will be plain to see for the lucky souls attending the Hippodrome’s latest vintage screenings.

A Taste of Silents is produced by the team behind the Hippodrome Silent Film Festival – or HippFest as it has become known – and aims to introduce new audiences to the rich, immersive and captivating world of silent film, accompanied by live music in the beloved Bo’ness flicks.

This year’s Taste of Silents season continues on Saturday (September 15) with a showing of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger (1927), followed on Saturday, September 29 by Buster Keaton’s insane train journey classic The General (1926).

Alison Strauss, HippFest director, said: “We hope people who have never tried a silent film before will come along and give it a shot.

“That’s why we pick the most accessible and entertaining films from this rich period of cinema history.”