Headline acts announced for Party at the Palace 2018

Two big bands have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glen’s Party at the Palace festival.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, taking the top spots this year are James (Saturday) and Texas (Sunday).

Texas will be one of this year's headliners. Pic: SWNS

Now in its fifth year, Glen’s Party at The Palace has become a real family favourite and this year’s two-day spectacular is set to be another highlight in Scotland’s live music calendar.

The festival directors are thrilled to be bringing two of the biggest bands in the country to Linlithgow.

John Richardson, event director, said: “These two bands have been on our wish list for some time and we are absolutely delighted that they are coming to party with us this summer.

“Both bands have been producing great music for the last 30 years and they are still at the very top of their game.”

The complete line up will be announced in due course.

Glen’s Party at The Palace takes place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 August 2018.

Tickets are on sale now from the website.