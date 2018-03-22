Hardeep wants people in Falkirk to think as well as laugh about politics

Some may say that politics are no laughing matter but they obviously haven’t seen the latest show from Hardeep Singh Kohli.

In times where we are struggling to understand Brexit, wondering what Donald Trump may say – or do next, and suffering from election excess, the TV and radio favourite gives us his view on it all.

Combine his take on today’s political climate with his quick-fire wit and patter and you can see why Alternative, Fact is picking up rave reviews.

The BAFTA winner embarked on a national tour last month that will bring him back to Falkirk Town Hall on Saturday, April 7.

His love of politics is the basis for the show.

He said: “Almost a hundred years ago American actor and comedian Will Rogers said that ‘everything is changing. People are taking their comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke’.

“It was true then; it is truer still now.”

Hardeep is well-known for his take on current affairs on many of the UK’s biggest news programmes and is bringing these views to the fore in his new live show.

A regular panellist on Channel 5’s popular current affairs show, The Wright Stuff, he has been a regular reporter on BBC1’s The One Show, as well as having been a guest on Question Time and This Week.

He recently said: “We forget that politicians work for us; for too long in safe seats there has been little or no accountability. Where we once had a diverse range of elected representatives, people who had led other lives and brought that experience with them, we now have a political class that have only ever orbited the world of politics, living in a bubble. It’s no wonder the electorate feel alienated.”

And he doesn’t mince his words on Donald Trump, describing him as epitomising “all that is wrong with politics in the West”.

Hardeep promises his new show will be slightly different as it’s a highly personal take on a lifelong obsession with all things poltiical.

He said: “I still want to make people laugh but I also want to make them think, to reflect and to consider. That’s a fact; with no alternative.”

Tickets priced £14 and £12 for Alternative, Fact are available now by calling (01324) 506850 or by email to bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

However, I’m not sure if there will be many politicians in the audience.