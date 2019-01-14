Hairspray will hold your attention, new theatre company can promise

Faalkirk’s newest theatre company is taking audiences back to Baltimore in 1964 to meet lovable, plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad.

Hairspray is only the second production for Central Theatre Productions but the team behind it are hoping it will repeat the success of their debut show Oliver.

It attracted standing ovations and was such a success that the company is putting on five performances of Hairspray in Falkirk Town Hall.

The show opens with a matinee on Sunday, January 20 and a cast of around 50, which includes adults and children, can’t wait to get started.

With high-energy, bouncy song and dance numbers, Hairspray tells the story of Tracy, who has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins Show’.

When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star.

But can she use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her ‘do’?

Playing the all-important lead role is Danielle Brown, a student teacher. Choreographer and co-director Adele Driver says that Danielle was born to play the part.

Adele said: “Danielle played Nancy last year in Oliver and so many people commended on how amazing she was and she’s just as good in this role - she just sounds amazing!”

Adele also enthuses about talented teenager Cameron Enslie who takes on the role of Edna, made famous by John Travolta in the film of the hit Broadway show, and Darren Jalland who plays Wilbur, Tracy’s father.

Adele said: “We are very lucky – all of the cast are great!”

The company has also sourced a set from London and the best wigs and costumes possible to make it a night at the theatre the audience won’t forget.

The new theatre company is something of a labour of love for Adele, who is also a dance teacher and owner of Broadway School of the Performing Arts.

“As much as I love my job teaching dance, my passion is really for musical theatre,” she said.

“I always wanted to do a big production show! It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it!”

Working with Adele are her long-time friend Alexandra McArthur, who works on vocals alongside former Broadway performer Sarah Galbraith.

Sarah gave up her career in shows such as Phantom of the Opera to come to Falkirk with her family and Adele is delighted to have her professional expertise.

The three women work together to direct the show, each bringing their own area of expertise.

They are helped by Adele’s ever-supportive mum, Julie Wallace, who provides invaluable admin assistance.

Hairspray is at FTH from Sunday, January 20 until Wednesday, 23. For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/falkirk/fth/hairspray.