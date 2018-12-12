Guitar Heroes show will strike the right chord at Falkirk Town Hall

Fans of guitar heroes like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin and Brian May will feel like they are on a stairway to heaven early next year.

The Story of Guitar Heroes show plugs in at Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday, February 10 and features the eclectic electric six string skills of Phil Walker and a crackerjack backing band running through the very origins of amped up, overdriven excess and the multitude of hairy lads who became gods of the guitar.

Using over 30 classic guitars – from Fender Stratocasters to Gibson Les Pauls – the concert features live music from Phil and the lads, who all play stunningly accurate recreations of classic rock songs, and top notch video footage of historical guitar moments from some of the undisputed masters of the instrument.

A Story of Guitar Heroes spokesman said: “The show moves swiftly through time from the 1950’s with artists such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows, through history to include legendary players such as the great Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin and the electrifying Steve Vai who still rock the world today.

“You will be amazed by how many iconic guitar songs you know and blown away by the sheer spectrum of genres featured.”

Things get loud from 7.30pm

Call (01324) 506850 to book your tickets or visit www.storyofguitarheroes.com for more information.