Grangemouth man uses power of song to highlight bullying issue

A talented young singer songwriter is swapping the bright lights of Grangemouth for the even brighter lights of London.

Gordon Robertson, already an award winning musician, has made it into the grand final of the prestigious Listen Up Music’s Songwriters Festival 2018 which takes place next month at the famous Half Moon in Putney.

His song, Boys Will Be Boys, had judges’ ears pricking up and taking notice at every stage of the contest so far, leading to Gordon going from just one of the 2700 entries across the UK to one of the final dozen.

Boys Will Be Boys, recorded at The Animal Farm’s studio in Bermondsey, London, is a great tune to be sure, but it also carries an important message – dealing with the emotive issue of bullying.

Gordon said: “I am absolutely delighted Boys Will Be Boys is getting the recognition I believe it deserves, as it really is one of the most personal, and most difficult songs I have ever written about a topic which people really do need to start talking about more openly.

“Bullying is something almost everyone experiences at some point in their life, and the only way to truly begin to tackle the problem is for those who have survived it to speak out.

“The experiences stay with you far longer than you think, and impact your personality in ways you wouldn’t even believe. Trust me, I’ve been there. It’s also wonderful to be involved in a competition where, no matter the result, you know that a great charity is going to benefit from your efforts.

“I can’t wait.”

The charity Gordon is referring to is CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), which supports people in an attempt to prevent male suicides, and all proceeds from the big final will go towards this worthy cause, as well as cash raised from the Listen Up Album, which will feature all 12 finalists and their songs.

Playing guitar, piano, cello and drums, Gordon’s greatest instrument is his rich, warm tenor voice which allows him to cover jazz or pop standards, mimic world famous recording star Michael Buble with ease or add depth to his own songs like Vodka Lemon Line, which won Only Entertainment’s International Song Competition in 2016.

If people want to get an introduction to Gordon Robertson, his songs and his sublime sound, they can check out the live album Connect Live which captured him in full flow in May last year and runs the gamut of pop, rock, musical theatre and jazz, as well as his own material.

Gordon and his band will shortly be travelling down to London and gearing up for the big night on Thursday, November 8 and whatever happens in the final, the 24-year-old performer will be releasing his new song As the Batteries Run Dry on December 7 and hopes this song, and Boys Will Be Boys, will take his musical career to the next level.

Visit www.gordonrobertsonmusic.com for more.