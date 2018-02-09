Grand plans for new comedy club shows in Falkirk

A new stand-up night in Falkirk is aiming to strike comedy gold by spreading the love of laughter far and wide.

Behind the Wall will act as the venue for the monthly Laughter at the Loft events.

Featuring sets by an array of Scots comics, founder and compere Shona Lawson hopes they will encourage crowds to support comedy on their doorstep, rather than opt for a city centre setting for their fix of funny.

Performers of varying ages and from a range of backgrounds will take to the stage for the Laughter at the Loft launch night on Friday, March 2.

Having set up a successful sell-out monthly event in West Lothian, Shona, who goes by the stage name of Lady Shona, now plans to crack Falkirk’s comedy scene.

She said: “There’s not really anything like this going on in Falkirk but there’s an audience for it.

“Where most comedians cut their teeth is in small rooms entertaining local audiences. It’s the bread and butter of the comedy experience and it’s a real shame there was nothing of the like here.

“People end up getting into the habit of going into Glasgow or Edinburgh but you can save a fortune, stay in your home town, get a few friends together and have a good night out.”

The comedy club’s opening show at the Melville Street venue will be headlined by Bill Dewar — a seasoned performer with more than 20 years of experience — who is the co-founder of The Stand Comedy Club.

The Bathgate-born comedian also co-wrote the Useless Guide to Scotland sketch show with Brian Hennigan.

He will be joined by up-and-coming acts Rick Wolters, Liam Cumbers and Auntie Gee.

Tickets for the night, which will get under way at 8pm, cost £5 per person.

Further Laughter at the Loft events are planned for the first Fridays of April and May.

If the run of nights proves to be successful, more dates will be added to the calendar.

To find out more information about the events, or to reserve seats, search for Lady Shona Comedy on Facebook or ask a member of bar staff in Behind the Wall.

Alternatively, go to the tickets section on www.behindthewall.co.uk and type in Lady Shona.

For more details about upcoming Laughter at the Loft nights, email ladyshonacomedy@gmail.com.