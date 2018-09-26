Google Bus coming to Kincardine

Kincardine residents are invited to brush up on their web skills when the Google Bus comes to the area next week.

The Google Digital Garage Bus which will be at the Coalfields Training and Enterprise Hub on Thursday, October 4 from 9am to 5pm.

It will be an opportunity for locals to improve their digital skills to give them the tools they need to find a job or help them take the next steps to grow their business.

The event is being hosted by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, which has a mission to champion and strengthen coalfields communities in Scotland.

There will be the opportunity to pop in for half an hour to get a one to one coaching session or to attend one of the following workshops:

Stay safe online, 10am-11am

First steps online, 12 noon-1.30pm

Writing for social media, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Pauline Douglas, head of operations – Scotland, said: “We are so excited that the Google Digital Garage Bus is coming to Kincardine.

“This is the first of many new initiatives that we want to bring to the Longannet Communities, which will help them back into work, set up a social enterprise or commercial business and encourage greater community involvement”.