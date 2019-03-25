Glasgow punk-rock band’s gig at Denny Library will blow away the bookshelves

No amount of shushing nor stern stares will keep Denny Library quiet when a punk-rock band rolls into town next month for a unique gig.

Glasgow-based outfit Rascalton are gearing up to blast away the bookshelves during a one-of-a-kind performance that’ll rip up the rules and throw polite etiquette aside for an afternoon on Sunday, April 14.

Denny Library will be filled with the sound of punk-rock next month

The group has been booked to play at the Davies Row facility as part of a Get It Loud In Libraries programme which helped shoot singing sensations Adele and Florence + The Machine to international stardom.

The initiative has been running since 2005 and organisers deem libraries as perfect music venues due to the fact they give audiences of all ages a rare chance to get up close and personal with upcoming artists.

Their Denny show will set Rascalton up nicely for a run of festival gigs this year that includes Kendal Calling, Camden Rocks and SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

The foursome, made up of frontman Jack Wyles, guitarist Steve Long, bassist Mark Buchanan and drummer Greig Taylor, released their debut single This Is It in 2017.

Remarkably, they rose from relative obscurity to become a headline act in just 12 months.

Rooted firmly within their community and committed to self-expression, Rascalton have never looked back since.

And, following the release of their track Lust, the boys have earned a cult following.

The single Alone, released last year, then cemented their reputation.

Rascalton’s debut album, C S C, has also earned the group huge praise and is full of razor-edged guitars and commanding vocals.

This year saw the band get off to another strong start, being named in NME’s 100 essential new artists for 2019 and embarking on a co-headline UK tour with Strange Bones.

Next month’s Get It Loud In Libraries event at Denny Library is being run in collaboration with SLIC (Scottish Library and Information Council) and Falkirk Community Trust (FCT).

Anna Herron, FCT public libraries team leader, said: “We’re all looking forward to the gig and the chance to bring such a prominent Scottish band to Denny.

“The gig we are planning is really all about giving the young people of Denny their first concert experience in a safe environment. I’m sure it will be a great event.

“This is a very exciting time to be working in libraries. SLIC funding has meant we are able to really expand what we are offering to our local communities.”

Gavin Johnstone, Community Hub West librarian, added: “I’m very excited that the library is able put on this gig for the people of Denny.

“It’s a great opportunity to see an up-and-coming band in a venue that you wouldn’t expect to host live music.”

Doors open at 2.30pm on April 14. While tickets have sold out online, briefs can be bought at the venue for £7.