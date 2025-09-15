For as much as we all love the pomp and pageantry of an arena or stadium show, let’s be honest, for many of us, the up-close-and-personal aspect of going to see a concert still conjures up those butterflies in your stomach; that nervous anxiety before a band hits the stage cannot be topped.

You sometimes can get going to see the wave of international acts performing at the OVO Hydro, for example, but it does sometimes pale in comparison to some of Glasgow’s beloved, smaller haunts. “Did you see Oasis perform at the OVO” doesn’t quite have the same ring as “Did you see Oasis perform at King Tut’s,” I’m sure some will agree to.

Thankfully, despite now entering the tail end of the year, there are plenty of shows still to come to the city - we’ve found more than 60 that piqued our interest and, we think, might pique the interests of many readers looking for a throwback to wading into a crowd in a smaller venue - rather than filing into an arena.

We’ve looked across sites such as Ticketmaster, Ticketweb, Skiddle and Dice.FM to bring to you many concerts still to come to the city before the end of the year that have a more ‘intimate’ setting than perhaps the likes of the OVO Hydro, Ibrox or the Emirates Arena - all of which still with tickets available as of writing.

So expect to see names such as King Tut’s, SWG3 and a few more that, be it a fresher or someone who doesn’t go out much, some venues that you might not be familiar with.

Jehst (September 17) UK hip-hop legend Jehst brings his lyrical mastery and iconic beats to Glasgow for a night of classic and new tracks. A founding figure of the UK's independent rap scene, his influence is undeniable. 📍 Nice N Sleazy, 421 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3LW

Republica (September 18) Get ready to feel the '90s nostalgia as Republica takes the stage. Famous for their mega-hit 'Ready to Go,' the band's energetic live show and synth-punk sound will transport you back and have you dancing all night. 📍 Oran Mor, Top of Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QX

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls (September 23) The prolific punk-folk troubadour Frank Turner returns with his band The Sleeping Souls. Known for his tireless touring and heartfelt, high-energy performances, this is a show that promises sing-alongs, passion, and an unforgettable atmosphere. 📍 SWG3 Galvanizers, 100 Eastvale Pl, Glasgow, G3 8QG