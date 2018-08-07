George Michael look-alike in dreamland as he prepares for Falkirk show

A George Michael look-alike chosen to star as the late pop icon in a stageshow dedicated to his life “never dreamt” of being given such an opportunity.

Brendan Carr is still pinching himself as he gears up to travel the UK touring The George Michael Story, which stops off at Falkirk Town Hall Theatre on Thursday, August 23.

A decision to grow a goatee coupled with his sister spotting a resemblance with the former Wham! singer sparked Brendan into action and he has now been performing tribute shows for six years.

The 51-year-old even drove 400 miles from his home in Cleland, North Lanarkshire to visit George’s former home in Goring, Oxfordshire last December on the first anniversary of the superstar’s death.

Brendan, who will play ‘older George’ in the two-part performance, said: “I’m nervous with anticipation for myself. I’ve never performed in such large venues in that type of environment before so it’s going to be a real change but I’m really looking forward to the show in Falkirk.

“I believe it will be an emotional rollercoaster. I’m sure there will be tears, joy, singing and dancing.

“It will be such an exciting experience working with the live musicians. I never dreamt an opportunity like this would come along.

“I started singing George’s music when I was on holiday. I grew a wee goatee beard and my sister had been listening to him and said, ‘You look just like George Michael!’

“She asked me to learn Let Her Down Easy, which George performed on the Symphonica tour.

“I performed it at the local karaoke club in Cleland and my sister said I really needed to do something with it.”

Brendan, who also performs with tribute group I’m Your Man, was approached by the touring show’s founding director, Colin Jones, to take on the role.

As he looks ahead to 11 live shows supported by a nine-piece band, Brendan can’t help but get excited.

He continued: “I always say at the start of my gigs, at Christmas 2016 the world lost one of the most talented and kind men on this planet but it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate his music and that’s why I was so delighted when they approached me.

“What we are doing is telling the story of his life. There will be interviews with him and the band members. George had so many looks and I want to make sure anything I do is as natural as I can make it — I just sing the songs in the best way I possibly can.”

Singer Steve Mitchell (39) takes on the role of ‘young George’ in the show, profits from which will be donated to George Michael’s charities.

Co-producer James Crofts said: “It’s great to have Brendan on board. I know both he and Steve Mitchell will do George Michael proud.”

Visit www.thegeorgemichaelstory.com to buy tickets.