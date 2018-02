A free eco-event is being held on Sunday, March 11, from noon to 4pm at Falkirk Town Hall.

Hosted by Forth Valley Communities for Conservation, the event will focus on an environmentally friendly theme.

The fun-filled day will have a creche, games, quizzes, bingo, refreshments and activities for children.

The creche is available by advance booking only through the group’s Eventbrite page: https://fvc4c.eventbrite.co.uk.