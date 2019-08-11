Fringe acts are starring daily at Edinburgh Airport

Culture vultures eager to soak up the Edinburgh Fringe action won’t have to visit the overcrowded capital, thanks to a novel airport scheme.

With literally thousands of acts crammed into every available space in the city, all sorts of unlikely venues play host to acts large and small during the city’s massive annual arts jamboree.

However this will be the first year that Fringe shows have appeared at Edinburgh Airport, in what’s promised to be a “fresh and exciting” daily schedule of acts at the plaza area.

Edinburgh Trams are providing free travel for performers to and from the unusual venue, and the stage there is equipped with a full PA system along with a keyboard for any musical accompaniment.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “Edinburgh’s festivals are renowned across the globe and every year we have visitors flying in from all over the world to experience it for themselves, which brings a fantastic atmosphere to the city.

“There’s no better way to welcome visitors to our fantastic capital city by giving them a taste of the festivals from the moment they land, creating that positive start to what we hope is a memorable trip to Scotland and Edinburgh.”

From now until August 24 there will be nine 20-minute acts at the main entrance between noon and 3pm, and buskers will perform from 11am till noon and from 3pm to 4pm.