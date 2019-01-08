Foster and Allen tour is coming to Falkirk

Top Irish country and folk duo Foster and Allen will be “Putting on the Style” with a live concert in Falkirk Town Hall.

The lads, who are celebrating 40 years together in the music business, are set to tour Scotland and England following the release of their latest album Putting on the Style and will be stopping off in Falkirk on Monday, March 18.

Mick and Tony will be performing their timeless hits, including Bunch of Thyme, Maggie, After All These Years and Old Flames, as well as more recent material like Burning Bridges, Galway Girl and We Owe It All To You and tracks from their new album.

Visit www.fosterandallen.ie for more information.