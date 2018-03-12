Forth Valley College host fairtrade quiz

Forth Valley college are running a fairtrade-themed quiz at the Falkirk Campus on Friday, March 16 from 6pm to 11pm.

As part of their fairtrade fortnight events, the local college are encouraging members of the community to participate in the quiz while also learning more about fairtrade.

There will also be a raffle running with a range of prizes to be won on the night.

Cost is £30 per table, with a maximum of six people in each team, which also includes a fairtrade buffet and a drink.

Those interested should contact fairtrade@forthvalley.ac.uk by Wednesday, March 13 to secure a place.