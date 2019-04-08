Former Dr Who urges Falkirk sci-fi fans to ‘get their geek on’ for CHAS

Falkirk sci-fi fans are being invited to ‘get their geek on’ next month in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Geeky T-Shirt Weekend, which takes place on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4, encourages members of the public to show allegiance for their preferred science-fiction and fantasy heroes whether that be characters from Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel or Harry Potter.

All supporters need to do is don their favourite geeky t-shirt on the day and

donate £2 to the charity.

Support has already come from Scottish actors Peter Capaldi and Billy Boyd, who have pledged to get their geek on for the occasion.

Capaldi, much-loved as the Twelfth Doctor Who, recently gave a full day of his time to meet over 500 fans at Capital Sci-Fi Con, raising thousands of pounds for CHAS by donating 100 per cent of proceeds raised from his autographs.

He said: “I’ve seen at first-hand what fan communities are capable of when they get together and the CHAS cause is one I know they will want to unite behind.

“Get your geeky t-shirt on to help the families this wonderful charity cares for.

“Every week, three children in Scotland die from a life-shortening condition. At present, CHAS can only reach one of those three.

“The reality can be stark for some families and CHAS are focused on helping find light and joy in their hour of need.

“The funds and awareness raised by Geeky T-Shirt Day will help them on their mission to reach every single baby, child and young person who needs them.”

Anyone interested in taking part can donate by calling 0141 779 6180 or visiting www.chas.org.uk

Schools, workplaces and community groups can also obtain a special participatory pack by contacting support@chas.org.uk

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The national charity offers palliative care and family respite via its two hospices,

Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch.