Folk couple ready to wow crowd at Falkirk’s Tolbooth Tavern

A folk duo who travel around North America, Europe and New Zealand are stopping by Falkirk’s Tolbooth Tavern tonight (Thursday, 8pm).

After more than a decade of world-wide touring and three album releases, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, otherwise known as Hungrytown, have earned a reputation for the authenticity of their songwriting.

Lyricist Rebecca and her producer and multi-instrumentalist husband Ken gave up their full-time jobs in 2003 to move to the green hills of Vermont in the United States to pursue a career as touring musicians.

To reserve a seat as a Falkirk Folk Club member for £7, or £5 for non-members, email falkirkfolkclub@outlook.com.