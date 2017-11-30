Flying higher for final panto

Falkirk Youth Theatre and Falkirk Town Hall are preparing for one of their most magical Christmas pantomines to date.

Peter Pan, which will run from December 1 to 9, will see almost 100 youngsters on stage this year to perform the famous story of the boy who never grew up.

Members of the youth theatre have also been working with special aerial dance experts to perform flying scenes throughout the show.

Hazel Beattie, arts development officer for performing arts at Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We are all very excited about this pantomime.

“It has been commissioned from a local writer Simon Beattie, and we have a fabulous production team and a great cast of kids.

“The sets have been coming into the building this week and they are fantastic; we have a huge pirate ship and a giant crocodile.

“But we will also have a magical factor with the flying.

“The cast have been working with aerial dance theatre company All or Nothing and will be performing a lot of flips and flying in the show which will make it really magical and special.

“We have also been working with a stage fight school and we have a quite spectacular fight scene.

“It means that the youngsters have had to learn lots of new skills, as I don’t think we have ever had flying before in our pantos.

“The girls are loving their flips and spins.

“Everyone has been working very hard since August, I also want to say a big thank you to our parent volunteers who do so much behind the scenes.”

Peter Pan will be the final panto performed by Falkirk Youth Theatre at Falkirk Town Hall.

Next year, a professional company will perform Cinderella throughout the whole of December right up until Christmas Eve. Tickets for the 2018 panto go on sale tomorrow (Friday).

Meanwhile the youth theatre will tackle two musical theatre pieces for next Christmas - Annie Junior and Fame.

Hazel said: “This is a really exciting time for us and Falkirk Youth Theatre.”

Peter Pan will play at Falkirk Town Hall at 7.30pm between December 1 and 9, with matinee performances on both Saturdays and Sunday.

A British Sign Language interpreter will be available at the performance on Wednesday, December 6.

For tickets, email bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org or call 01324 506850.