Finals date for Grangemouth rock band

A fast rising rock band from Grangemouth has blazed a trail into the Scottish finals of the prestigious Soundwave competition.

Xiles – Jack Very (vocals), Sean Ritchie (guitar), Jack Balfour (bass) and Callum Ford (drums) – will be giving the performance of their young lives at Glasgow’s O2 ABC on Saturday, February 10.

It’s all happening for Xiles at the moment – the mighty metal band, which formed back in 2014, just released their debut EP End of Our Stories on Christmas Day.

