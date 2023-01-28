An RAF jet was scrambled to help a passenger plane heading for Birmingham landing when the pilot lost contact with air traffic control.

The Scandinavian Air Services flight from Copenhagen to Birmingham lost communication as it passed over Scotland and was forced to land at Prestwick Airport, Ayrshire.

Undefined: iframe

The Typhoon jet from RAF Leuchars was dispatched to escort the passenger plane to its landing.

Undefined: twitter

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "A jet from RAF Leuchars was sent to assist the aircraft as it had lost communication with control. Incidents of this kind happen relatively regularly and its one of the roles of RAF Leuchars to assist in them."

Undefined: H2

Police, ambulance and fire crews were waiting at the airport in case of any problems with the landing but they were stood down shortly after 10am.

Undefined: iframe

The plane, which was carrying 72 passengers, resumed its flight to Birmingham after the communications problem was fixed.

Undefined: related

A spokesman for Prestwick Airport said: "The aircraft lost communications with air traffic control and followed procedure by making a safe landing as soon as possible.

"Emergency services were called to the runway as a precaution but there were no injuries and they were soon stood down and the flight continued around 30 minutes after the landing."

Changes to story.

A message from the editor:

Thank you for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand, produced by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers who live and work across the UK. Find out more about who’s who in the team, and our editorial values . We want to start a community among our readers, so please follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and keep the conversation going. You can also sign up to our newsletters and get a curated selection of our best reads to your inbox every day.