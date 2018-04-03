Family fun at Larbert Woods this Easter

Youngsters are encouraged to stay active and get outdoors during the Easter holidays with an egg-citing event at Larbert Woods.

The event, organised by Forest Enterprise Scotland, will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) from 11am to 2pm.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic along and join the Mad Hatter and his friends on the fun-filled day.

There will also be games and activities, including an Easter trail, races, egg catapult and a bouncy castle.

Gordon Harper, community ranger at Forest Enterprise Scotland, said: “Spring has arrived just in time for the Easter holidays, making it the perfect time to start planning family trips to the woodlands.

“With the recent bad weather, it has been difficult to enjoy the outdoors and beautiful greenspaces Scotland has to offer.

“However, with promise of better weather and some exciting activities planned, we hope that the locals and visitors from further afield will begin to make more use of the woodlands, starting with our Easter event this Wednesday.”

Entry to the event is £3 per child and attendees should meet at Forth Valley Royal Hospital grounds on Stirling Road.