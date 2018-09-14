Falkirk young carers to be TV stars

Members of Falkirk and Clackmannanshire young carers groups will make their small screen bow next week.

They’ll feature in the first of STV programmes highlighting the work carried out by the STV Children’s Appeal and fundraisers around the country to support children and young people across Scotland.

Some of the local young carers on a recent excursion

On Tuesday (September 18) the youngsters will be on screen in the first of the shows which build up to the annual live STV Children’s Appeal show hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Ross King on Friday, October 5.

In STV Children’s Appeal: In ‘Your Help Matters’ at 7.30pm presenter Andrea Brymer will meet the young carers and some of the many children across Scotland who are facing difficult circumstances and find out how the money raised by the STV Children’s Appeal helps them - and many more in their situation.

Falkirk and Clackmannan Young Carers are one of four of the projects that will benefit from this year’s fundraising campaign – a charity that works with local young carers to ensure they are recognised, supported and empowered to have a life of their own outside caring.

Also included are Fife Gingerbread, Edinburgh’s Kindred and Glasgow Children’s Holiday scheme.

The special Appeal line-up on October 5 will feature Sean Batty’s Tunnock’s Tea Party, which saw STV’s popular weatherman jet off to Shetland to join locals for a day of tea parties and fundraising events, record-breaking adventurer Mark Beaumont joined by 80 intrepid cyclists for a gruelling 240-mile coast-to-coast challenge in aid of the Appeal, and a celebration of the incredible fundraising efforts taking place in communities across the country.

Viewers will also hear about some of the many charities and community projects supported by the Appeal, including the Young Carers, and find out how the money makes a real difference to the lives of Scotland’s children.

Lorraine Kelly, trustee of the STV Children’s Appeal said: “It’s truly heart warming to see that support for the STV Children’s Appeal continues to grow in communities up and down the country.

“As always, this year we’ve seen so much generosity as schools, local businesses and individuals have given their time and commitment to raise funds for children and young people in Scotland – whilst having lots of fun together.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting this year’s live show with Ross – it’s always fantastic to meet our incredible fundraisers and reveal how much Scotland has raised at the end of the show.

“Viewers can donate all day, so please help make a real difference for those who need our support.”