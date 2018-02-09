Falkirk theatre group hold auditions for Hairspray

Following the success of Oliver, Falkirk’s Central Theatre Productions are about to start the hunt for stars for their latest musical Hairspray.

Budding actors and actresses are encouraged to audition at 5.30pm on February 15, 16 and 24 at Broadway School of Performing Arts studio in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

Adele Driver, head of Central Theatre Productions, has been running her own dance school in the area for the last seven years and launched the musical theatre group last year.

The overwhelming response to their production of Lionel Bart’s Oliver means that the group have already received great interest from the public and decided to add another date to the Hairspray audition process.

She said: “Off the back of our recent success with our debut production Oliver, we are thrilled to have secured Hairspray as our second show.”

With over 40 named roles on offer for Hairspray, Central Theatre Productions are looking for performers of ages 9 and above and of all ethnicities in order to secure a racially diverse cast.

Coaches for the musical include Broadway star Sarah Galbraith, who was involved in the production of Oliver, and Glasgow Philharmonia Orchestra will be working with the musical stars.

Hairspray will debut in Falkirk Town Hall in January, 2019. For further details and application pack email adele_wallace@hotmail.com.