Falkirk Stadium to host evangelical event in summer 2018

A two-day evangelical event will take place at Falkirk Stadium next summer.

Fronted by Will Graham, grandson of evangelist Billy Graham, it will include live concerts from Christian artists.

The Central Scotland Will Graham Celebration of Hope takes place on June 15-17 and is billed as a family-friendly, free event.

Full details will be revealed at a gathering in Grangemouth Town Hall on Tuesday, January 16.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) will host Christian leaders from this area, as well as its own representatives, to give more information.

The announcement event, which begins at 7pm, is free to attend but reservations must be made at www.celebrationofhope.uk/event-rsvp.

Will Graham, who will attend the Grangemouth event, said: “Several of my ancestors came to the United States from Scotland, so it’s in my history and my heritage. I look forward to sharing the hope that can be found in a relationship with Jesus; hope not just for today, but for eternity.”

He is returning to Scotland following a successful outreach in Peterhead in 2016.

Will Graham’s grandfather, Billy Graham, held several outreaches in Scotland over the course of his decades-long ministry. His final campaign on Scottish soil came in 1991, when he held multi-day outreaches in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Over three million people heard Billy Graham preach in Scotland.