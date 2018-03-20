Falkirk Smyths store to host egg-citing event

Smyths superstore in Falkirk is inviting youngsters to take part in their Easter event on Saturday, March 31.

The Easter event, which is free, will run from 9am to 2pm in Smyths superstore at the Central Retail Park in Falkirk.

To mark the occasion, Smyths are giving away an Easter Egg to each child who turns up on the day.

A clue sheet will also be available to help attendees find even more hidden Easter treats.

In the fun packed event, youngsters will then be in with a chance to win a free 10ft trampoline in store and take part in a LEGO figurine giveway.

Smyths superstore encourages everyone to hop down and take part, but giveways are only be available while stocks last.