Falkirk’s Tryst Theatre to perform Antigone

Falkirk’s Tryst Theatre will travel to Stirling to perform in the 2018 Scottish Community Drama Association one-act festival.

They will take to the stage with a new version of a traditional play by Larbert writer Kenneith N.Ross.

His 45 minute version of Antigone adopts 21st century language and is complete with mobile phones and tablets.

He said: “Although it was written some 2500 years ago, it’s still fresh and relevant today and the themes are timeless – the all-powerful state versus the defiant individual, the rule of law more important than family and an increasingly paranoid and reckless President showing marked signs of psychological fragility.”

Actors include Rhona McColl as Antigone and Brian Paterson plays Creon. Other Cast members include Craig Aitken, Joyce Baker, Carol Clark, Alan Clark, Craig Murray, Howard Sargeant, Brian Tripney and David Webster.

Director Alan Clark said: “As there is no Falkirk District round this year, we’re very grateful to be welcomed into the Stirling District festival. The town’s Cowane Centre is a new venue for us and we’re very much looking forward to performing there on February 24.”

The festival takes place over two nights and Antigone will be performed at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 24 at the Cowane Centre. Tickets are available at the door.