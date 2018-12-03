Falkirk’s panto stars promise you’ll have a ball

The stars of this year’s FTH Theatre pantomime, which opens tonight (Thursday) have spoken of their excitement about bringing everyone’s favourite fairytale Cinderella to life.

Falkirk’s very own singing sensation Barbara Bryceland, who recently hosted her own Christmas show at FTH, has bagged her first ever professional pantomime role in the production which is being run in conjunction with Imagine Theatre.

The former star of The Voice said: “As the Fairy Godmother I’m a mother and a grandmother and my role is to look after Cinderella; to mother her and to make her dreams come true. I’m a kind of sassy but also a loving fairy godmother to Cinderella.

“The cast truly is exceptional.

“I’ve been to see many pantomimes over the years and I think this one is really up there with the best of them. Even just doing the read-through has been hysterical.

“This is my first ever professional panto role and this is the first time in my life I’ve had to stick to a script because I’ve been doing one woman shows for years and years so I just say whats on my mind or whats current so keeping to a script is going to be a challenge but a good challenge.”

River City star Sally Howitt also stars in the panto, playing Wicked Stepmother, Baroness Demonica.

She said: “The great thing about the character is that playing a baddie is really fantastic fun and its much easier to play that than playing a goodie.

“It’s harder to be good, there a lot more energy required. Its harder for Barbara to be just nice and up all time whereas you can just come in and be scowly.

“I’ve done quite a few pantos over the years although there was a gap when I didn’t do them for quite a while but this is my third one in a row for Imagine Theatre.”

Cinderella herself, played by Christie Gowans said: “Cinderella is proably the most iconic fairytale princess and I am very excited. The moment when the Fairy Godmother transforms her into a princess for the ball is truly magical!”

Joining the above are Craig Glover and Derek McGhie as the Ugly Sisters Sadie and Senga, John Winchester as the loveable Buttons, Adam Morgan as the dashing Prince Charming and Scott Watson as Dandini.

Steve Boden, managing director of Imagine Theatre, says “We are very excited about producing Cinderella in Falkirk this year and we promise to put on a stunning show with a fabulous cast, an amazing set and costumes and a lot of hilarious slapstick.

“Having worked with Sally in the past we know what an amazing baddie she is, and Barbara has such a wonderful voice she is just perfect for the role of Fairy Godmother.”

The show runs from December 6-24 and tickets can be booked through the box office on 01324 506850 or online at www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org.