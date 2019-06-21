Falkirk’s Callendar Park to feature on new BBC Scotland orienteering show

Callendar Park is to feature in a BBC Scotland programme as part of an Urban Sprint Orienteering event.

The Falkirk greenspace will be the location for the first of four live broadcasts of The Adventure Show, which will be shown for the first time on Friday, June 28 (7pm).

Described by organisers as “pure adventure sport”, the show promises exhilarating competition for the audience in a country where some of the UK’s and Europe’s best orienteers are based.

The Adventure Show is made by an independent production company led by executive producer Richard Else and features presenters Dougie Vipond, Patrick Winterton and Lauren MacCallum.

Paul McGreal, who has been orienteering for 30 years, is co-organising the event and was the director of the 2015 World Championships when they were last held in Scotland.

He said: “Competitors navigate a set course with a compass and a map, at speed.

“In the Falkirk Urban Sprint Orienteering event, the first round takes place late afternoon, off camera and is open to all comers.

“The top ten men and women from these heats for both junior and senior sections will take part in the second round from 7pm on camera live.

“I can only liken it to running through a forest reading a book. Competitors have to make quick decisions and its fast and furious.”