Falkirk’s Big Roman Week welcomes top novelist Lindsey Davies

A literary highlight of Falkirk’s Big Roman Week this month will see prolific historic fiction author Lindsey Davies talking about her massively popular Falco series at Callendar House.

Lindsay’s epic adventure series starring a Roman “informer” - used to root out potential enemies of the state - begins during the bloodthirsty “Game of Thrones” contest which saw Vespasian become Emperor in AD 69 ... and picks up the pace for another 19 novels.

Since the Falco series she has launched the Albia series, which switches focus to a woman’s-eye view of the Roman world as seen by Falco’s adopted daughter, Flavia Albia. “who has grown from a troubled teenager to a feisty widow, and who is an investigator in her own right”.

Lindsey has spent more than 20 years writing about the triumphs and tragedies of early Imperial Rome and its cast of heroes, villains, Senators and slaves.

She has also written a series set in the 17th Century British Civil Wars and the subsequent Commonwealth run by the dictator Oliver Cromwell.

In Callendar House on Thursday, September 26, she will read from her latest novel, “A Capitol Death”, and take part in a Q&A session chaired by Phillippa Cochrane, head of reading communities at the Scottish Book Trust.

The £15 ticket price includes a Callendar House classic afternoon tea.