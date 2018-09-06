Falkirk’s 10 of the best — September 6

Here is our round-up of some of the best upcoming events taking place in the region.

1 MacFloyd: Everything Under the Sun

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, September 7 (7.30pm)

MacFloyd return to FTH Theatre with their new show for 2018, Everything Under The Sun. The show will span 45 years of the timeless music of Pink Floyd including favourites from The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and many more. In a show lasting over two hours you will see an impressive light and laser display alongside stunning visual effects and – for guitar fans – the sublime Gilmour-esque string bends.

Call (01324) 506850

2 Murder Mystery: James Bond and the Futuristic Killer

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, September 6 (8pm)

Legendary agent James Bond is on the hunt for a murderer and, when you work with a group of misogynistic sociopaths who all have a number instead of a name to go along with a licence to kill, it’s not easy to narrow the suspects down. Like the Werewolf Break in 1974 cult classic horror The Beast Must Die, there’s an opportunity for the audience to play detective and try and figure out who the killer is.

Call (01324) 506850 to book tickets.

3 NT Live: Julie

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, September 6 (7pm)

Vanessa Kirby and Eric Kofi Abrefa star in this brand new updated with bells on production of August Strindberg’s play Miss Julie, directed by Carrie Cracknell, which is broadcast live from the National Theatre to cinemas around the country. Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party which soon descends into a fight for survival.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

4 RSC Live: The Merry Wives of Windsor

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Wednesday, September 12 (7pm)

Shakespeare is brought kicking and screaming into the modern age as a down on his luck John Falstaff plans to hustle his way to a comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men. Unknown to him, it’s the women of Windsor who really pull the strings, orchestrating Falstaff’s comeuppance amidst a theatrical smorgas-bord of petty rivalries, jealousies and over-inflated egos.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

5 The Kilkennys

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Tuesday, September 11 (7.30pm)

A traditional Irish folk and ballad band, The Kilkennys are noted for their dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport with audiences across the globe and are not, as was believed by some, a South Park tribute act.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

6 Christopher Robin

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, September 8 (2.30pm and 7.30pm) and Sunday, September 9 (4.30pm and 7.30pm)

Christopher Robin is all grown up, has fought in a war, got himself a job, a wife and a daughter, but there comes a time in every man’s life when he must retrieve the childish things he put away years ago and bring a little fun back into the world. Pooh and the crew, naturally, are on hand to help Mr Robin figure out what’s important in life.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

7 Primes/Patryns/Pyro/Darren Cochrane

Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk, Friday, September 7 (8pm)

Falkirk alternative rockers Primes – Ollie Kitchen (vocals/bass), Sarah Monteith-Skelton (guitar) and Reece Ryan – headline a show of top musical talent at BTW and will no doubt play their latest single Together Forever which was released in May. Grangemouth’s fast rising Patryns who earned rave reviews for their debut EP Last Orders, provide support along with Bathgate band Pyro and an acoustic set from Darren Cochrane.

Call (01324) 633338 for more information.

8 Lieutenant Stardust

Behind the Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk, Saturday, September 8 (9.03pm)

The glam rock shock troops return to BTW for more high volume hijinks. It’s rumoured that The Darkness copped their schtick and tongue-in-cheek approach to music from watching a Stardust live show, but Mr Dust and the crazy crew can plug in and power out some serious rock with the best of them.

Call (01324) 633338 for more information.

9 Strummers

Rosebank Beefeater, Main Street, Camelon, Thursday, September 7 (7pm)

The weekly slice of heaven for acoustic guitarists of all ages and abilities to play together in perfect harmony – a place where you can strum away to your heart’s content without being shouted on to make the tea, walk the dog or get the wean’s clothes ready for school tomorrow.

Visit www.facebook.com/strummersrosebank.

10 Falkirk Folk Club presents Friction Farm

Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk, Thursday, September 6 (8pm)

Husband and wife folksters Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay combine storytelling, social commentary and humour to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. From ballads to anthems each song is filled with harmony and hope.

Visit www.falkirkfolkclub.co.uk for more information.