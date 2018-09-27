Falkirk’s 10 of the best — September 27

Here are our entertainment picks of the week across Falkirk district.

1 Stuart Mitchell: Gordon Ramsay’s Karma Cafe

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, September 27 (8pm)

A comedy treat will be served up in Falkirk tonight, courtesy of Stuart Mitchell. The law of unintended consequences means that the worst moments of our lives are often great lessons in disguise and, in this instance, world-famous foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay has become the arch nemesis of a young man cooking up his own recipe for disaster. Karma Cafe is billed as a truly astonishing and rib-tickling confessional story where the worlds of haute cuisine and high finance collide, bringing about a lucid moment in the life of someone who was lost and now is found.

To book, call the box office on 01324 506850.

2 The Amy Winehouse Experience

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, September 28 (7.30pm)

This authentic tribute to the late and great Amy Winehouse features TV’s Stars in Their Eyes finalist Emma Wright, as well as a seven-piece backing band which recreates a heady mix of jazz, soul and pop. Be prepared to be taken on a journey through the emotional rollercoaster of Winehouse’s song-writing and soulful singing.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

3 Nature’s Harvest

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Saturday, September 29 (10am)

Join the park’s rangers on a walk and discover the harvest of hedgerow food on offer in autumn. There will also be a chance to taste some of the food, so don’t have too big a breakfast.

Call 01324 590900 for more information.

4 Evergreen: A Tribute to Barbra Streisand

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, September 29 (7.30pm)

The legendary Barbra Streisand is one of the highest-selling female recording artists in history and in this brand new show Alyson Orr, along with a top-class band, delivers a dazzling imitation of the star. Members of the crowd should expect much-loved songs such as Evergreen, Don’t Rain On My Parade, Woman In Love, The Way We Were and many more.

To reserve seats call the box office on 01324 506850.

5 Funbox Presents Dinosaur Safari

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, September 30 (1pm and 3.30pm)

Get ready for some Stone Age sing-along silliness as Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo — formerly of The Singing Kettle — go on their most roarsome adventure yet. The gang is in a prehistoric pickle trying to find keys and discover different dino-pals. Along the way they meet friends old and new and sing favourites like Apples and Bananas, The Ants Went Marching and The Bear Came Over The Mountain.

To book tickets for either performance, call 01324 506850.

6 Callendar House Sunday Concerts

Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk, Sunday, September 30 (2pm)

The Falkirk Traditional Music Project bands is to take to the stage at Callendar House. They will present a variety of traditional and roots music ranging from Scottish and Irish melodies through to American bluegrass, European folk, Shetland, west coast and Gaelic-orientated material. The participants will perform on a mixture of instruments including fiddle, accordion, mandolin and whistle. Don’t miss the chance to hear these talented young musicians in an informal, friendly and relaxed setting. Entry is free and the tearoom will be open, so you’ll also be able to treat yourself to a slice of cake or even have lunch first!

Call 01324 503770 for further details.

7 Christopher Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman Book Talk

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 4 (2pm)

Ambrose Parr, a collaboration between husband-and-wife duo Christopher Brookmyre and Marisa Haetzman, will be discussed by the best-selling author and medical historian respectively to launch Falkirk Storytelling Festival’s 2018 adult programme. The title celebrates the pair’s first historical mystery, The Way of All Flesh, set in Edinburgh in 1847.

For further details, call 01324 503605.

8 Ministry of Science Live

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 4 (6.30pm)

Ministry of Science Live is not your ordinary science show — it comes with a bang and a whoosh. But most of all is comes with a hovercraft built on stage, oh and a human cannon too! This new production takes an anarchic approach to science communication whilst looking at the inventors and engineers who have shaped and inspired the modern world that we live in.

Visit www.ministryofscience.org for further information.

9 Wild Woodland Gathering

The Pineapple, Dunmore Park, Airth, Sunday, September 30 (11am)

All of the family are welcome to ake part in this event which will involving cooking over a campfire, den-building, exploring and investigating.

Call 0844 493 2132 for more details.

10 Clay Faces

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Wednesday, October 3 (10am)

Try your hand at producing some natural art by making your very own clay face and decorating it with natural materials. Guests can take home or leave their creations in the park for others to appreciate. This event is suitable for children aged two and over. Parental supervision is required at all times for those under 16. Though this is a free event, small donation to staff’s work as a charity are always be appreciated. Bookings are essential as places are limited.

To reserve a space, call 01324 506850.