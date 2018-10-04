Falkirk’s 10 of the best — October 4

Here we round up some of the highlight events taking place in the region over the next week or so.

1 Ambrose Parry aka Christopher Brookmyre and Dr Marisa Haetzman

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 4 (2pm)

There’s a new historical crime author on the block by the name of Ambrose Parry, but further investigation has uncovered old Ambrose is actually husband and wife writing team Christopher Brookmyre and Dr Marisa Haetzman. Falkirk Storytelling Festival has lined up a chat with the duo – who will be involved in more murder and intrigue than Jonathan and Jennifer Hart before Ambrose is done – about their new book The Way of All Flesh.

Call (01324) 503605 for more information

2 Ministry of Science Live

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 4 (6.30pm)

Everyone from Gene Wilder – see Young Frankenstein – to Professor Brian Cox has been banging on about how science shouldn’t be a boring subject, it should be fun, with lots of insane chemical reactions and irresponsible explosions. If we’re going to play God then we might as well have fun doing it. It’s with this in mind that Ministry of Science take to the stage at FTH for an evening of entertainment, experimentation, and education – in that order.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information

3 Falkirk Tryst Orchestra

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk Friday, October 5 (6.45pm)

The marvellous musicians commemorate the fallen heroes, and the hundredth anniversary of the end of the First World War with an emotional concert of uplifting and thoughtful compositions. All profits from the concert will go to forces charity SSAFA.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

4 Gregory’s Girl

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Sunday, October 7 (4.15pm)

Two words for you – Bella Bella. Real fans of 1981 Bill Forsyth classic Gregory’s Girl will know what that’s about – everyone else doesn’t matter because anyone who doesn’t love this film is not worth associating with. From Dee Hepburn’s pre-Bend It Like Beckham footballing skills, to John Gordon Sinclair’s attempts at Italian, to wee Claire Grogan’s sneaky method of landing a date, this is almost as good as it gets cine-matically. And don’t get me started on Local Hero.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information

5 The Spirit of Bad Company and Free

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, October 6 (7.30pm)

Top tribute act Free Again nail the shimmering Paul Kossoff vibrato and the soaring vocals of Paul Rodgers for a spectacular new show that takes fans through the rocking back catalogue of Free and Bad Company hits and lesser known album tracks.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information

6 Stuart Cosgrove: Harlem 69

Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk, Thursday, October 4 (7.30pm)

Broadcaster and author Stuart Cosgrove, pictured left, talks about the latest book what he has written. Part of the Perth-born raconteur’s Soul Trilogy, this book supposedly contains the lowdown on the concert guitar hero Jimi Hendrix played in support of the Black Panthers in Harlem.

Call (01324) 611017 for more information

7 Big Lego Fairytale Build

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Saturday, October 6 (10.30am)

Always looking for any excuse to get building, Lego Club celebrates Falkirk Storytelling Festival by creating fairytales out of the world famous colourful plastic blocks. Castles, dragons, swords and, block supplies permitting, all seven dwarves. As all children know the power of imagination is at least equal to and, in some cases, stronger than any magic, good or evil.

Call (01324) 503605 for more information

6 The Bohemians Live: Queen’s Greatest Hits

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, October 7

Internationally renowned Queen tribute band The Bohemians head to Falkirk to take you on a high energy roller coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time. We better get ready for a lot of Freddy – what with the new Queen biopic coming to the flicks later in the year. Thankfully this band of University educated musicians always produced songs packed with power and melody in equal measure and boasted one of stadium rock’s best ever front men in Fred and a master of the homemade guitar in Dr Brian May. They also created one of the greatest film soundtracks ever recorded for 1980’s Flash Gordon. Hopefully the tribute posse can at least capture some of their kind of magic.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information

9 Alex Gray and Doug Johnstone

Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk Friday, October 5 (7pm)

As several people may or may not have said in certain episodes of Taggart, “there’s been a murder” and Falkirk Storytelling Festival is cashing in on the popularity of crime fiction by bringing two of the genre’s top authors Alex Gray and Doug Johnstone to town to pontificate on their latest works.

Call (01324) 611017 for more information

10 Spear of Destiny supported by Dogtooth

Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk, Friday, October 5 (7pm)

Disc manipulation takes a back seat to live, raw rock as Kirk Brandon and co crash the Warehouse to play their hits Liberator, Never Take Me Alive and more.

Visit www.facebook.com/warehousefalkirk for more