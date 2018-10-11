Falkirk’s 10 of the best — October 11

Here are our upcoming entertainment picks of the bunch taking place in the region.

1 Little Red Riding Hood

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, October 14 (2.30pm)

This joyous new version of what is a classic fairly tale will skip its way into Falkirk this weekend. Delivered by the creative team behind the hugely popular Hairy Maclary Show, Little Red Riding Hood is a fun, original musical for children, featuring a host of live music and loveable characters. Join Scarlet and her side-kick Stanley the Squirrel as they try to outwit Walter the Wolf and discover that it’s not just the enchanted forest that has magical powers.

Call 01324 506850 for more details.

2 Gregory’s Girl

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, October 11 (7.30pm)

A special screening of this ’80s hit film will also involve a question and answer session with director Bill Forsyth. From Dee Hepburn’s pre-Bend It Like Beckham footballing skills, to John Gordon Sinclair’s attempts at Italian, to wee Claire Grogan’s sneaky method of landing a date, this film had it all.

Call 01324 506850 for more details.

3 Scott Gibson: Anywhere But Here

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 11 (8pm)

Award-winning comic Scott Gibson was just 16 when he first tasted freedom and set off on a voyage of self-discovery. His destination? Kavos, of course. Where else? Delivered in his breathlessly inimitable style, Gibson takes the audience on an epic odyssey that charts the choppy waters of youth. Promoters promise a blisteringly funny hour on the escapism and hedonism that travel promises and stories about friendship, love, pool parties, travel insurance and the Greek third-choice goalie.

Call 01324 506850 for further information.

4 Stars of Irish Country

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, October 13 (7.30pm)

Following a sell-out tour last year to nightly standing ovations, four of Ireland’s favourite country music singers perform on one super show. Featuring Louise Morrisey, Stephen Smyth, Anthony McBrien and Curtis Magee, the quartet are sure to put on quite the performance, having notched up more than 30 number one hits and toured all over the world to packed houses. Each of the stars will showcase their trademark songs in the company of the fantastic band Keltic Storm.

Call 01324 506850 for more information.

5 Play Talk Read Bus

Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, Tuesday, October 16 (10am)

Perfect for pre-school children, this free play bus makes for an ideal day out for parents and children. Downstairs, kids love the games and activities. On the top deck, there’s a special Bookbug story time to give little ones the giggles or take them on a little adventure. But mostly, the play bus aim to help children to have fun and enjoy learning. The Play Talk Read Bus will be in the staff car park from 10am until 4pm.

Call 01324 503295 for further details.

6 Denzil Meyrick Author Event

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Thursday, October 11 (3pm)

Having served with Strathclyde Police in the 1990s, Denzil Meyrick has channelled his experiences of Glasgow’s criminal underworld into the gripping DCI Daley thriller series. He will be discussing his new book, The Relentess Tide, which guests will be able to purchase and get signed on the day.

Go to www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/libraries for more details.

7 Ae Fond Kiss

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, October 14 (7.30pm)

Nonsense Room Productions bring the story of Robert Burns to the stage with a talented cast of actor-musicians. Rabbie will be your guide with quirky commentary and amusing and poignant interactions with key characters along the way. Expect renditions of several famous poems and songs, including Ae Fond Kiss, Red Red Rose and, of course, Auld Lang Syne.

Call 01324 506850 to book.

8 Autumn Abundance

Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth, Wednesday, October 17 (2pm)

Join the Jupiter ranger to look for signs of the changing seasons and have a go at designing some natural crafts. This event is aimed at five to 12-year-olds.

Call 01324 486475 for more information.

9 Woodland Explorers — Autumn Art and Play

The Falkirk Wheel, Lime Road, Falkirk, Wednesday, October 17 (2pm-3.30pm) and Thursday, October 18 (10.30am-12pm)

Autumn-themed nature art, crafts and play are at the centre of this event, which is suitable for children aged four to 11. There will also be an autumnal wildlife hunt. Meet outside the Falkirk Wheel visitor centre. All participants are urged to wear suitable outdoor clothing as organisers anticipate things getting rather muddy!

Email claire@scottishwaterwaystrust.org.uk for more details.

10 Autumn Arts and Crafts

Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, Thursday, October 18 (2pm)

Make something crafty and cool to take home and show off. Suited for five to 12-year-olds. A wide selection of apples, red leaves, orange pumpkins, spooks and scarecrows will be on show too, meaning there will be plenty of autumn inspiration for youngsters at this fun and friendly craft session.

Call 01506 778520 for more information.