Falkirk’s 10 of the best — November 1

Here we round up some of the highlight events taking place in the region over the next wee while.

1 Falkirk Fireworks Display

Callendar Park, Falkirk, Monday, November 5 (6.30-8.15pm)

The region’s annual fireworks show will return with a bang next week. Kicking off at 6.30pm, 5 Strings will entertain the crowd – expected to be around the 30,000 mark – before the main spectacle begins at 7.30pm. Entertainment will continue afterwards until proceedings are drawn to a close at 8.15pm. Those planning on heading along to the park are asked to remember, remember to wrap up warm!

Call organisers Falkirk Community Trust on 01324 590900 for more information.

2 Stuff by The Barony Players

Barony Theatre, Bo’ness, Saturday, November 3 (7.30-10pm)

The Barony Players and playwright Sylvia Dow are teaming up to perform the world premiere of her new play Stuff to Bo’ness. The show deals with the hoarding of memories, emotions and things. The council is coming to clear Magda’s house and she must find a way to deal with the constant shifting of stuff in her house and her head, as she revisits the past and struggles with the present to find a way to face the future. Told with humour and tenderness, its creator believes the production will resonate in its view of our attachment to things and our need for attachment to each other.

Tickets are available from the boxoffice at www.baronyplayers.co.uk or by calling 07541 346639.

3 National Theatre Live: Allelujah!

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, November 1 (7pm)

Filmed live at London’s Bridge Theatre during its limited run, Allelujah! sees The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive. A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward and the triumphs of the old people’s choir. Playwright Alan Bennett’s celebrated plays include The History Boys, The Lady in the Vanand The Madness of George III, all of which were also seen on film. Allelujah! is his tenth collaboration with award-winning director Nicholas Hytner.

Call 01324 506850 for more information.

4 Boo-ness Library Halloween Bash

Bo’ness Library, Bo’ness, Thursday, November 1 (6pm)

Halloween may officially have passed but primary-age children who still haven’t had their freaky fix can head to Bo’ness for this spook-tacular event. There will be games, crafts and all sorts of frighteningly good fun.

Call 01506 778520 for more information.

5 Anna and the Apocalypse (15)

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, November 3 (7.30pm)

Zombie film fans and movie musical devotees won’t want to miss this exclusive preview screening of a brand new, pure dead brilliant Scottish horror musical. There will even be a pre-screening zombie special FX make-up demo and a question and answer session held afterwards with VIP talent from the film. This genre mash-up hit (think Shaun of the Dead meets High School Musical) features a rare female zombie survivalist heroine in the form of Anna who’s desperate to move away from her dreary home town where everything is too familiar. But as the night of the high school Christmas concert approaches, things get seriously weird and bloody when the undead arrive in town.

Call 01324 506850 for further details.

6 Charlie Landsborough In Concert

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Sunday, November 4 (7.30pm)

Join Charlie as he delivers what is sure to be a memorable evening of beautiful ballads, folk, blues, country, rock ’n’ roll, pop, gospel and anthems. Charlie is generally recognised and categorised as a country singer, however, as his fans will tell you, country music is only one part of his live shows and music catalogue.

Call 01324 506850 for more information.

7 Crazy Rich Asians (12A)

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, November 2 (5pm)

New Yorker Rachel Chu accompanies her long-time boyfriend, Nick Youn, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life.

Call 01324 506850 for more details.

8 Bye Bye Baby

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, November 8 (7.30pm)

Bye Bye Baby is a jaw-dropping tribute to the musical phenomenon Jersey Boys and the timeless, iconic music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Expect incredible four-part harmonies and roof-raising falsetto complete with energetic and stylish choreography.

Call 01324 506850 for further details.

9 Steam Gala

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, Bo’ness Station, Union Street, Bo’ness, Friday, November 2 through to Sunday, November 4

This promises to be an action-packed weekend centred on steam trains.

Call 01506 822298 for more information.

10 Legion at Falkirk Wheel

Falkirk Wheel, Lime Road, Tamfourhil, Falkirk, November 7 to December 16

Gather the clan for a magical sound and light family adventure featuring a mixture of traditional experiences and modern technology that’ll take you back in time through the historical woodlands of Rough Castle. The event runs from Wednesdays to Sundays (5-9pm).

Visit roughcastleexperiences.co.uk/our-event/legion/ for more details.