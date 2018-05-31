Falkirk’s 10 of the best - May 31

The ten events happening locally that you shouldn’t miss this week!

1 Beatlemania

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, May 31 (7.30pm)

A non-stop Beatles party delivered by one of the longest-running and most successful tribute acts in the world is destined for Falkirk tonight. Featuring replica costumes and authentic instruments, the Beatlemania producation will see a live band recreate the legendary performances of the Fab Four.

Call 01324 506850 for tickets.

2 King of Pop: The Legend Continues

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, June 1 (7.30pm)

Michael Jackson impersonator Navi will moonwalk the night away as he pays tribute to the American star, performing famous tracks such as Thriller and Smooth Criminal. The pair were good friends, with Navi’s close resemblance to Jackson often used as a decoy to distract mobs of fans.

Call 01324 506850 for tickets.

3 Emergency Services Day

The Helix Park, Falkirk, Saturday, June 2 (11am to 4pm)

Falkirk district’s annual Emergency Services Day will grant those who live and work in the area a chance to see displays by police, fire and ambulance crews up close, as well as speak with mountain rescue teams. There will also be a sensory hour starting at 3pm where no sirens, flashing lights or loud noises will be used so as many people as possible can enjoy the event.

This is a free event.

4 Unrest, 12A

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, June 2 (2.30pm)

Multi-award-winning film Unrest is a love story at its core. Jennifer Brea is working on her PhD at Harvard and months away from marrying the love of her life when she gets a mysterious fever that leaves her so ill she can’t stand, confined to her bed, often in excruciating pain, and looking for answers. Disbelieved by doctors and determined to live, she turns her camera on herself and her community, a hidden world of millions confined to their homes and bedrooms by Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. How Jen and her new husband forge their relationship while dealing with her mysterious illness is at once heart-breaking, inspiring and funny.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

5 The Greatest Showman, PG

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, June 2 (11am)

A bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business, The Greatest Showman is inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman). The film tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerising spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, audiences should get ready for a treat for both their eyes and ears. Jackman is joined by Zac Efron, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. There will also be an evening showing which will project the words of each song onto the screen so members of the audience can take part in a sing-along.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

6 The Magic of Motown

The Albert Halls, Albert Place, Stirling Friday, June 1 (7.30pm)

Music fans are invited to a huge party as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Stirling. Seen by over a million people, it’s no surprise the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for the Queen as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.

To book, search for ‘The Magic of Motown’ on Ticketmaster.

7 Carron and Carronshore Gala Day

Gairdoch Park, Carronshore, Saturday, June 2 (11am to 6pm)

The first Carron and Carronshore Gala Day to be held in almost two decades will see youngsters and adults alike take part in a procession, a fun fair and a football tournament. Pipe bands and local Taekwondo groups will also be involved.

This event is free to attend.

8 A Quiet Place, 15

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, June 2 (7.30pm)

If they hear you, they hunt you. Hiding in silence, in a world full of noise-hunting monsters, two parents (Emily Blunt amd John Krasinski) do everything they can to protect their children. Directed by John Krasinski.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

9 Grahamston Gala Day

Victoria Park, Grahamston, Saturday, June 2 (11.15am to 6pm)

A fun fair, ponies and a zoo lab will be among the star attractions at Grahamston Gala Day this weekend. A parade will leave from Thornhill Community Centre headed for Victoria Park where guests will have their choice of face-painting, baking and ice cream stalls to buy from, plus a whole lot more. There will also be live music, fire engines and balloon makers in attendance.

This event is free to attend.

10 Laura Gray School of Dance: The Greatest Show

Macrobert Arts Centre, University of Stirling, Saturday, June 2 (7pm)

Back for their eighth annual performance, the talented young dancers of The Laura Gray School of Dance will take to the stage with a brand new showcase. Made up of more than 200 dancers from across the Stirling and Forth Valley areas, this production promises to be a fun evening of dance for all ages.

Call 01786 466666 to reserve seats.