Falkirk’s 10 of the best - June 7

The ten events happening locally that you shouldn’t miss this week.

Stirling Road playing fields, Camelon, Saturday, June 9 (11.30am onwards)

The annual Camelon Mariner’s Day will follow its usual procession route before culminating in a crowning ceremony and day of fun. This year’s Queen elect is 11-year-old Millie Blackadder, a pupil at Easter Carmuirs Primary.

This event is free to attend.

2 Annie Jr

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, June 8 (7.30pm), Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10 (2pm and 7.30pm both days)

A much-loved musical will bound onto the Falkirk Town Hall stage this weekend as Falkirk Youth Theatre presents Annie Jr. The show sees plucky young orphan Annie find a new home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Although it may be a Hard Knock Life for her, Annie will never stop believing in Tomorrow!

Call 01324 506850 to reserve seats.

3 Danny Bhoy

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, June 14 (7.30pm)

Danny Bhoy: Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together is the new show by internationally renowned critically acclaimed Scots comedian Danni Chaudhry. Chaudhry regularly sells out tours all over the world with his unique brand of observational story-telling and his performance in Falkirk next week is sure to the latest in a long line of successful evenings.

Call 01324 506850 for tickets.

4 Hannah Thomas Is Ariana Grande

Dobbie Hall, Larbert, Wednesday, June 13 (6.30pm)

One of the UK’s leading tribute acts, Hannah Thomas, will arrive at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert as US pop star Ariana Grande for what will be her first Scottish gig. Included in the setlist are well-known hits such as One Last Time, along with some modern party classics. All ages are welcome but under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Hannah Thomas for tickets.

5 Highway

Behind The Wall, Melville Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HZ, Friday, June 8

Established function band Highway are pulling into Falkirk’s Behind The Wall for an evening of live enter-tainment that will cater for all musical tastes. The four-piece play guitars, keyboard, bass and drums and have more than 3500 gigs under their belts.

Call 01324 633338 for more details.

6 Deadpool 2 (15)

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, June 8 (5pm and 8pm)

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of canines as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship and flavour.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

7 Growing Old Competitively exhibition

The Park Gallery, Callendar House, Falkirk, Sunday, June 10 to Sunday, August 19

Photographer Alex Rotas’ Growing Old Competitively exhibition opens to the public this weekend challenges stereotypes about ageing. The subjects of her photographs are older people in sport ranging from elite athletes to members of the community simply keeping fit and active. As photographs, the images are described as fantastic because of the way they are composed, timed and lit.

Admission for this exhibition is free.

8 Smyths Toys Store World Cup event

Smyths Toys Superstore, Central Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk (10am to 4pm)

To celebrate the World Cup starting later this month, Smyths Toys in Falkirk will be holding a special in-store event featuring giveaways of balls, goals, jerseys and copies of FIFA 18 on the hour. As well as in-store demonstrations and challenges, the first 50 World Cup fanatics who arrive at the shop will receive a Panini World Cup sticker album.

Admission is free.

9 Bo’ness Fair: A Celebration

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Monday, June 11 (11am)

A programme celebrating the Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival will be held at the Hippdrome where archive films spanning the decades will be shown to guests. The films, many of which were shot by the cinema’s original proprietor Louis Dickson, date from the earliest surviving footage through to the 1970s. Many of the films are silent and will be screened without accompaniment so members of the audience can chat freely about the memories unfolding in front of their eyes. The first formal public screening of All The Fun o’ The Fair, a documentary charting the highs and lows of the 2008 event, will also be shown.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

10 Feed the animals

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Saturday, June 9 (1pm)

Families are invited to enjoy a day out and join the stock keeper at Muiravonside Country Park to meet its animals up close and feed some by hand. Youngsters will have the chance to learn about the eating habits of a variety of animals. Entry for this event costs £3.50-per-person.

To reserve a place or to find out more information call 01324 590900.