Falkirk’s 10 of the best - June 28

Looking for something to do this week? There’s lots going on! Here are our ten of the best for the next seven days.

1 Dollar Park Walled Garden Summer Fete

Dollar Park, Camelon Road, Falkirk, Saturday, June 30 (12-3pm)

Explore the stunning half-acre Dollar Park Walled Garden in full bloom, all while enjoying live music as Cyrenians hosts its summer fete. There will also be face painting for children, a buffet, refreshments, tombola and the chance to buy a few plants. Dollar Park features a sensory garden, picnic area, bandstand and pond.

This is a free event.

2 Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival

Bo’ness Town Hall and Douglas Park, Bo’ness, Friday, June 29 (7.30am to 4.15pm)

Children, mums and dads and grandparents will gather from all across Bo’ness for this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Festival. Queen-elect Zoe Carlin will be conducted to her throne at around 10.50am, while celebrations and a parade of the town will take place throughout the day, with many set to head to Douglas Park to take in the festivities.

This event is free to attend.

3 An Evening With Archie Macpherson

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Monday, July 2 (6.30pm)

Famous Scottish football commentator Archie Macpherson will tell tales from his career and discuss his new book, Adventures in the Golden Age — Scotland in the World Cup 1974-1998. Macpherson has worked for the BBC, STV, Eurosport, Setanta Sports, Radio Clyde and Talksport and has commentated on UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup matches. He has also written a number of other books, namely Jock Stein: The Definitive Biography, Flower of Scotland?, Action Replays, A Game of Two Halves: The Autobiography and Silent Thunder. Macpherson was recognised at the 2005 Scottish BAFTA ceremony, picking up a Special Contribution to Scottish Broadcasting award.

Call 01324 503605 for more information. Tickets can be bought from Falkirk Library or Falkirk Waterstones.

4 Super Slimers

Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth, Saturday, June 30 (2-4pm)

Is it a slug or just a snail without a house? Do snails have teeth? Discover the secrets of a bunch of slimy critters and look out for Jupiter Wildlife Centre’s marvellous molluscs. This event is suited towards children aged five to 12.

Entry costs £2-per-person. Call 01324 486475 for further details.

5 Under The Trees: Summer Fun Sessions

The Helix Park, Falkirk, Tuesday, July 3 (10.30am to 12pm)

A playful Super Spies activity session for children under the age of six will challenge little ones to prove their credentials as a top nature spy. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets cost £6-per-child. Visit the website to book.

6 Falkirk Active Travel Hub Pop-up

Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, Friday, June 29 (10am)

Falkirk Active Travel Hub will set up a hub outside a variety of the district’s libraries this summer. The next stop is in Grangemouth where experts will be on hand to offer advice on all aspects of sustainable travel, such as walking and cycling, and the benefits that come with such exercise. A Dr Bike service will also be available on the day to cyclists to have their bicycles checked and tuned up.

There are no costs associated with this event.

7 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, June 29 to Monday, July 2

Four years after the Jurassic World theme park was closed down, the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar to save the dinosaurs from the volcano. Along the way, Owen sets out to find Blue, his lead raptor, and discovers a conspiracy that could disrupt the natural order of the entire planet.

Call 01324 506850 for more information.

8 The Breadwinner

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, June 30 (11am)

Parvana is growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. In order to support her family, Parvana cuts off her hair and dresses like a boy when her father is wrongly arrested. Working alongside a friend, she soon discovers a new world of freedom and danger. Drawing strength from the fantastical stories she invents, Parvana embarks on an epic quest to find her father and reunite her family.

Call 01324 506850 for more information.

9 Wiggling Worms and Magnificent Mud

Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth, Wednesday, July 4 (2-4pm)

Centre rangers will lead children on a search for worms which is likely to get very messy as participants are actively encouraged to splash around in mud. This event is suitable for youngsters aged between five and ten. Did you know that there are 26 worm species in the UK?

Call 01324 486475 for more information.

10 Special Summer Lego Build

Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, Wednesday, July 4 (11am)

Children will be able to get their hands on a plentiful supply of Lego and let their imaginations run wild to see what they can come up with. The Lego Club is suitable for children agedfrom five to 12. Organisers run regular sessions at Grangemouth Library on the third Saturday of every month. Cost is £2 per session.

To book a place, call 01324 504690.