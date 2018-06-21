Falkirk’s 10 of the best — June 21

Here are ten events happening locally this week that will keep all of the family entertained.

1 Grangemouth Children’s Day

Zetland Park, Grangemouth, Saturday, June 23

The 100th Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen will be crowned during a special ceremony in Zetland Park this weekend. Beth Rafferty, a pupil at Sacred Heart Primary, will be the recipient of the crown as town residents gather for a day of celebration which is not to be missed.

This event is free to attend.

2 The Story of Falkirk Bairns

Callendar House, Falkirk, Thursday, June 21 (1pm)

Falkirk FC supporters and fans of football in general can head along to Callendar House tonight to hear a talk on the history of the club, from its inception in 1876 right up to the present day. The event will be hosted by local historian Michael White and will also include tea, coffee and scones.

Entry costs £5.50. Call 01324 503770 for further information.

3 Carpenters Gold

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, June 23 (7.30pm)

A fast-moving production depicting the musical brilliance of The Carpenters will be rolled out for an audience at Falkirk Town Hall. Created and produced by West End director and performer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, the brand-new Carpenters Gold stageshow also portrays the infectious magnetism of the American star siblings, Richard and Karen Carpenter. The show was made with the idea of reviving both the exceptional look and sound of The Carpenters’ extensive world performances and TV appearances.

Call 01324 506850 to book tickets.

4 Eid in the Park

Callendar Park, Falkirk, Sunday, June 24 (1-5pm)

A community celebration to mark the Muslim festival of Eid ul Fitr will see five activity zones set up in Callendar Park, offering mouth-watering food, live entertainment and information stalls. This event will be attended by the Scottish Refugee Council and Central Scotland Regional Equality Council among others.

This is a free event.

5 Twist and Shout

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday, June 22 (7.30pm)

One of the greatest musical eras of the 20th century will come alive in the heart of Falkirk. Twist and Shout, a nostalgic and fun-packed musical journey through the sights and sounds of the swinging ’60s, is sure to have the crowd dancing in the aisles.

Call the box office on 01324 506850 to reserve seats.

6 Let The Sunshine In (15)

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, June 21 (7.30pm)

Director Claire Denis’ newest production Let The Sunshine In focuses on divorced Parisian painter Isabelle (Juliette Binoche) who is searching for another shot at love. There’s a caddish banker (Xavier Beauvois) who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who’s working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist (Alex Descas) who’s skittish about commitment. What reads like a standard romantic comedy premise is transformed into something altogether deeper, more poignant and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love.

Call 01324 506850 to book seats.

7 Kelpies Summer Solstice Event

The Helix Park, Falkirk, Thursday, June 21 (7.30-10.30pm)

Guests are invited to the Kelpies to sing and dance on the summer solstice. Organisers DanceSing will lead a workshop teaching routines from The Greatest Showman and all are welcome to attend.

For more information call 07712862823. This is a free event.

8 Fish and Chips Steam Train

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, Bo’ness, Friday, June 22

Have you ever wondered how it would be to eat fish and chips on a steam train? Ponder no more as Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway is giving guests an opportunity to do just that this Friday, all while drinking real ales.

Go to www.bkrailway.co.uk for further details.

9 Pandora’s Box (PG)

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Sunday, June 24 (7.30pm)

One of the greatest films of the silent era, G.W. Pabst’s Pandora’s Box, is renowned for its sensational storyline, sparkling Weimar-period setting and the legendary lead performance from its iconic star: Louise Brooks. This powerful melodrama follows the rise and fall of Lulu (Brooks), a spirited but innocent showgirl who wreaks havoc on the lives of men and women alike. The film was controversial in its day and then underappreciated for decades. Today, Pandora’s Box stands as a remarkably modern movie. The Hippodrome will screen the definitive Munich Film Museum 1997 restoration. This screening kicks off the venue’s 2018 Taste of Silents – a short season introducing the rich and immersive world of silent film with live music – for anyone who loves movies and music.

10 Callendar House Sunday Concert

Callendar House, Falkirk, Sunday, June 24 (2pm)

The Falkirk Traditional Music Project bands perform at Callendar House in the venue’s Green Room. Playing the fiddle, accordion, mandolin and whistle, the group will present a variety of traditional and roots music ranging from Scottish and Irish melodies through to a series of American Bluegrass, European Folk and Shetland sounds.

This is a free event. Call 01324 503770 to find out more information.