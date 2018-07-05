Falkirk’s 10 of the best — July 5 onwards

The ten events happening locally that you shouldn’t miss over the next few days!

1 Character Design Comic Art Workshop

Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, Wednesday, July 11 (11am)

A comic art workshop will enable youngsters to get started on drafting up their own story characters and explain how designs can be improved. This event will be led by Gary Erskine, a professional comic artist with 30 years of experience, and is suitable for children aged seven and over.

Call 01506 778520 for further details.

2 Football Reminiscence Day

Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk, Sunday, July 8 (1pm)

Stories, memorabilia and interactive games of Falkirk football hey days will be shared during a Football Reminiscence Day at Callendar House. From matches in the region’s parks and winning school clashes to training for league championships, why not bring share your own memorabilia for a day of storytelling?

This is a free event.

3 Wiz Around The Wheel

The Falkirk Wheel, Lime Road, Falkirk, Saturday, July 7 (1pm, 3pm and 5pm)

Munchkins are needed to help cast members of outdoor theatre show Wiz Around The Wheel. Dorothy has lost Toto, the Cowardly Lion has lost the Tin Man, the Wicked Witch of the West has lost the Wicked Witch of the East, the Scarecrow has lost the way and the Great Wiz has lost his marbles!

Tickets are priced at £10, visit www.canaltheatre.co.uk to book.

4 PlayStation 4 Football Tournaments

Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, Thursday, July 5 (5pm) and Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Wednesday, July 11 (11am)

Forget the World Cup in Russia, gamers can battle it out on Pro Evolution Soccer for the PlayStation 4 at both Bo’ness and Falkirk libraries. Participants can drop in as and when they please after the respective start times, with matches last until two hours after kick-off. Play-offs will continue throughout both events until an overall winner is found and a trophy will be handed over to the victor.

These are free events.

5 Grease (PG)

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, July 7 (2.30pm)

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the cult classic Grease, The Hippodrome is welcoming the 1978 phenomenon to the screen once again. Guests are invited to head along to the venue to sing along with Sandy, Danny and the rest of the Rydell High gang and re-live this romantic musical.

Call 01324 506850 to book.

6 Coastal Capers

Blackness Castle, Linlithgow, Blackness, Saturday, July 7 (1-3pm)

Head to the beach for a fun afternoon of rockpooling, beach art and games. This event is aimed at children aged between eight and 12. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.

This is a free event.

7 Sound of Music (PG)

Cineworld Falkirk, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, Monday, July 9 (7pm)

Free-willed Maria is a conflicted postulant, debating whether or not she should give her life over to serving in Nonnberg Abbey. Her Mother Superior suggests that Maria should come to a decision after experiencing more of life outside the Abbey and sends Maria to act as a governess to the seven children of Captain Georg von Trapp, an Austrian naval officer and a widower. Maria arrives at the von Trapp villa to discover she’s merely the latest in a long line of governesses the children have scared away. But, with her love of life, music and dance, she quickly wins them over and is welcomed into the family. The von Trapps’ delicate happiness is threatened, however, by a burgeoning romance between Maria and the soon to be married captain, as well as the rise of the Third Reich in Austria that may see the captain forced to accept a position in the German Navy.

Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/falkirk to book tickets.

8 Pokemon Play

Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert, Thursday, July 5 (10.30am)

An hour of Pokemon play will give youngsters a chance to enjoy some crafty fun, swap Pokemon cards and pack their devices to play Pokemon Go. The library is a Pokestop, so participants can catch ‘em all!

This event is free to attend.

9 The Midnight Gang

The Helix Park, Falkirk, Tuesday, July 10 (5.30-8.30pm)

Head to The Helix Park for an exciting, action-packed adaption of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s novel The Midnight Gang at the park’s outdoor theatre. When everyone else is sleeping sweetly, The Midnight Gang gather in the middle of the night in the name of magic, mischief and memory-making. Join Heartbreak and their gang on this crucial mission to overcome their greatest fears and uncover the magic ingredient to a fantastic friendship. Bring loved ones, chairs and cosy blankets along to the park for an evening of entertainment and prepare to be daring at this outdoor adaptation of Walliams’ bestseller. The show is being performed by Heartbreak Productions and will last for approximately two hours and 15 minutes with a 15-minute interval. Catering will be available at The Helix, however guests are welcome to take their own picnic.

Go to www.thehelix.co.uk for further details and to book.

10 Howies Kids Club

The Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Falkirk, Saturday, July 7 (12-3pm)

Join in the fun at Howies Kids Club with songs, games and laughter with the What’ll We Do Today gang. This group is suited for children aged between three and eight.

This event is free. Call 01324 631985 for more information.