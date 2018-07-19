Falkirk’s 10 of the best — July 19

Looking for something to do over the next week? There’s plenty to do! Here are our highlights.

1 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Cineworld, Central Retail Park, Old Bison Works, Falkirk, Friday, July 20 to Tuesday, July 24 (various times)

Ten years after Mamma Mia! The Movie grossed more than $600 million around the world, Falkirk district cinema fans are invited to return to the magical Greek island of Kalokairi in an all-new original musical based on the songs of ABBA. With the film’s original cast returning and new additions including Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver). Reprising their roles from Mamma Mia! The Movie are Academy Award winner Meryl Streep as Donna, Julie Walters as Rosie and Christine Baranski as Tanya. Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper reunite as Sophie and Sky, while Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Oscar winner Colin Firth return to play Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry.

2 The Giant’s Loo Roll

Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Friday July 27 (2pm)

Look out for the biggest loo roll ever on stage in this giant of a children’s musical. The villagers living in the town below the giant’s house had better watch out as the oversized toilet paper has gone bouncing down the hill straight towards them! Luckily, the townsfolk find lots of uses for runaway loo paper – one sheet provides a huge canvas for an artist, a tailor uses another to fill her shop with paper pants and a school class makes a huge dart that can fly. But what about the giant himself, doesn’t he need any loo paper? The townspeople have an answer for that, too! Watch out for some frightened sheep, lots of excited children and a fantastic amount of toilet paper in this rip roaring new musical by TaleGate Theatre Productions. This musical has been put together by the team than deliveredthe festive musical Father Christmas Needs a Wee! which enjoyed a sellout run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a UK Tour.

Call the venue on 01324 506850 to book.

3 Summer Beach Party Crafts and Activities

Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, Friday, July 20 (11am)

With the recent warm weather, this event offers youngsters the ideal opportunity to get involved in some arty activities with a seaside theme. Children will be encouraged to get creative and crafty and make something fantastic to take home and show off.

This fun and friendly session is suitable for those aged five to 12.

Call 01324 503295 for further information.

4 Art in the Park

Muiravonside Country Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Friday, July 20 (1-3pm)

Head along to Muiravonside Country Park and help the countryside ranger make a large piece of sculpture for the park. You will also be able to enjoy a 45-minute walk around our a seven-piece sculpture trail themed around the wildlife at the site.

Call 01324 590900 for further details.

5 Comic Art Workshop

Larbert Library, Hallam Road, Larbert, Friday, July 20 (2pm)

Do you want to create your own comics and graphic novels and learn from a professional comic artist? Then this is the workshop for you. 2000 AD’s hugely talented Tom Foster will be working with a small group of young people, aged 11 and above, to teach drawing techniques. The numbers have been limited so that Tom can focus on helping those attending to develop their skills.

Call 01324 503590 for more details and to reserve a place.

6 Illustrating Your Stories with Keith Brumpton

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk, Thursday, July 19 (11am)

This workshop will wow wannabe writers and aspiring illustrators. Keith Brumpton will show youngsters how to tell a story using pictures and words. All participants will get the chance to put their ideas and pictures down on paper.

7 Meadowbank Cup PlayStation 4 Football Tournament

Meadowbank Library, Stevenson Avenue, Polmont, Wednesday, July 25 (2-4pm)

Although the World Cup in Russia has finished, youngsters can relive the event during a PlayStation 4 football tournament. Gamers can battle it out on Pro Evolution Soccer for to find out who will lift the Meadowbank Cup.

This is a drop-in event, no booking is necessary.

8 Falkirk Active Travel Hub Pop-up

Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny, Friday, July 20 (10am)

This initiative, part of the Healthier Greener Falkirk Project, will see experts offer advice on all aspects of sustainable travel such as walking and cycling and their associated benefits. A Dr Bike service will also be available so you can take your bicycle along for a health check and tune-up.

This event is free.

9 Big Butterfly Count

Jupiter Wildlife Centre, Wood Street, Grangemouth, Saturday, July 21 (2-4pm)

Did you know that butterflies can taste with their feet? Fun facts like this and a whole lot more will be on offer at Jupiter Wildlife Centre as the venue hosts a Big Butterfly Count event. Guests will have the chance to learn all about these fascinating insects and help the centre count the species as part of a national project. This event is suitable for for children aged five to 12.

This is a free event.

10 Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures!

Cineworld, Central Retail Park, Old Bison Works, Falkirk, Saturday, July 21 to Thursday, July 26 (10am)

Travelling full steam ahead across five continents, Thomas discovers magnificent new sights and experiences exciting places and cultures.

Along the way, he makes friends with an inspiring and fun Kenyan engine called Nia. With so much for Thomas to learn about the world, will Nia be successful in teaching him a lesson about the true meaning of friendship?

