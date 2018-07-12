Falkirk’s 10 of the best — July 12 onwards

Here are ten events happening locally that you shouldn’t miss over the next few days.

1 Grease

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Thursday, July 12 (7.30pm)

The film that helped make snakehips John Travolta a Hollywood star. A sweet 16 years before the slightly chunkier Travolta was shaking a tailfeather with Uma Thurman in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction – and 40 years from this very year – he was wooing Olivia Newton John’s Sandy, while trying to maintain his cool in front of Kenickie and the rest of the T-Bird greasers. It’s all here – the music, the action, the romance. You’ll feel your chills multiply as this seventies cinematic classic takes you back to the rock ‘n’ rolling 1950s.

Call (01324) 506850 to book your seats.

2 Feed the Animals

Muiravonside Contry Park, The Loan, Whitecross, Saturday, July 14 (1pm)

Come along and join the stock keeper on a tour around the farm. Visitors can meet the friendly – and well fed – animals up close and even give them a few tasty treats during this fun afternoon in the sun.

Call (01324) 590900 to book a place.

3 Incredibles 2

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Saturday, July 14 (11am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm)

Superheroes were really in need of rescue when The Incredibles first hit our screens way back in 2004, but after the success of that flick and the seemingly unstoppable Marvel/Disney juggernaut, every second film that comes to the cinema now features somebody with a great power and an even greater responsibility. In this new release we find the whole incredible Parr family back in action – big muscle guy, stretchy wife, speedy son, invisible daughter and weird laser eye shooting infant – to foil yet another evil plot by yet another supervillain. It’s a Pixar film so it Disney get better than this.

Call (01324) 506850 to book your seats.

4 Mashd N Kutcher

Warehouse, Burnbank Road, Falkirk, Friday, July 13 (11pm)

Friday the 13th will be lucky for clubbers who hit the dancefloor at the Warehouse to see and hear Mashd N Kutcher in action. The Aussie dance duo – Matt Minor and Adam Morris – are perhaps best known for their hit My Sunshine and now have over one million followers on the book of Face and five million streams on Spotify. This is what happens when a heavy metal drummer teams up with a classical pianist – a real g’day, or in this case, g’night for all. Support comes from Liam McEwen and Martin Langer.

Visit www.musicglue.com for more information.

5 RSC Live: Romeo and Juliet

The Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Wednesday, July 18 (7pm)

The famous play what old Bill Shakespeare wrote about forbidden love has become the blueprint for almost every subsequent tale of teenage romance – although most of the copyists shy away from the tragic ending. Here is a chance to see a stage play at the cinema, so you can rustle your Werther’s Originals at will without getting a withering look from a fed up thespian.

Call 01324 506850 to book your seats.

6 Skyscraper

Cineworld, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, Friday, July 13 (10.10am, 12.40pm, 5.50pm and 8.20pm)

The Rock’s latest big budget bout sees him stray into disaster movie madness and Bruce Willis and Die Hard territory as he fights baddies aplenty in a towering inferno. As former FBI hostage rescue team leader Will Ford, The Rock finds himself between his namesake and a hard place with his family trapped inside the blazing building. The twist? The Rock only has one leg to stand on in this action epic.

Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/falkirk to book seats.

7 Creative Writing Workshops with Helen MacKinven

Falkirk Library, Hope Street, Falkirk Tuesday, July 17 (11am)

Helen brings some tips and tricks of the trade, along with encouragement for both new and seasoned writers. She will help you get your ideas down on paper and hopefully provide you with enough inspiration and confidence to submit your stories to the big Writing Rammy short story competiton.

Call (01324) 503605 to book a place.

8 Paranormal Investigation

Barony Theatre, Borrowstoun Road, Bo’ness, Friday, July 13 (8.30pm)

Fans of Most Haunted will be in their element as paranormal investigators spend a creepy night among the stalls at this grand old venue. Not sure about ghosts but there have been occasions when actors admit to have died on stage so there must be some spirits hanging around.

Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk for more information.

9 Summer Beach Crafts

Slamannan Library, High Street, Slamannan, Monday, July 16 (3pm)

Summer is the time for getting busy with paper, glue, scissors and all manner of materials to create some wild and wonderful things. This summer session is aimed at five to 12 year-olds who will be able to take home whatever they make.

Call (01324) 851373 to book a place.

10 Digital Builders

Bonnybridge Library, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, Tuesday, July 17 (3.15pm)

Children will be glued to their devices anyway over the summer break so why not let them head down to Bonnybrige Library for an hour of gaming and digital building fun that’s also educational – although they don’t need to know that. There are Minecraft and Lego Worlds to explore on Playstation 4, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building games on iPads.

Phone (01324) 503295 to book a place.