Falkirk’s 10 of the best — August 9

Here is a list of fun events taking place in the region over the next week.

1 51 Shades of Maggie

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Saturday, August 11 (7.30pm)

Featuring River City’s Leah MacRae this is a titter-inducing take on the best selling novel 50 Shades of Grey and tells the tale of Maggie and her search for love. Instead of international playboy deviant Christian Grey, however, Maggie hooks up with Mr Big down at the Social Security office. It’s a sinfully funny send up of a book – and subsequent film – which took itself a tad too seriously. This comedy, which has enjoyed sell-out Scottish tours and sell-out runs in England, Ireland, and Australia, certainly does not.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

2 Ocean’s 8

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Friday, August 10 (7.30pm)

If you missed this little gem at Cineworld when it came out last month here’s another chance to catch the most attractive gang of jewel thieves ever assembled. Despite a bit of a botox overdose, Sandra Bullock is still a cracking actress and she and tough girl Cate Blanchett lead the team into action to pinch some diamonds from the New York Met. Bullock and Blanchett make a good team – if they ever make a female version of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid then I would suggest Sandra and Cate fit the bill.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

3 Create a Comic Book with Kev

Denny Library, Davies Row, Denny, Saturday, August 11 (10.30am)

Former Beano comic creator Kevin Sutherland is looking for some talented youngsters to help him create a comic book. In this two-and-a-half hour session, youngsters will be able to draw on Kevin’s experience to create their own comic strip and – as a bonus – they will have their caricature captured by Kevin for them to take away.

Call (01324) 504242 for more information.

4 The Big Picnic

The Helix Park, Falkirk, Sunday, August 12 (11am to 5pm)

Falkirk’s favourite festival is back for 2018. Why not head on down to the Helix for what promises to be a fun-filled family day out? Don’t forget your picnic though! There will be lots of activities for all ages to enjoy, from silent discos to story-telling sessions, circus skills workshops and a soap-carving masterclass. Local musicians will also be present to keep the crowd entertained.

Visit www.thehelix.co.uk.

5 Meet the Bees

Muiravonside Country Park, Whitecross, Saturday, August 11 (10am and 1pm)

There’s a real buzz about the place at Muiravonside Country Park and people can drop in to find out what’s going on with the park’s dedicated bee keepers. It’s a fantastic chance to find out more about these fascinating – and vitally important – creatures and get a behind the scenes look at a working bee hive.

Call (01324) 590900 for more information.

6 Thomas and Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Sunday, August 12 (1.30pm)

Ringo Starr’s favourite cartoon tank engine is back in an all new big screen outing which sees him take inspiration from a speedy wee racing car called Ace – no suggestion of Lightning McQueen here, before Disney’s legal minions come steaming in – and embarks on his own rail-bound road trip. Along the way the friendly blue coal burner learns about different cultures and meets a Kenyan engine called Nia.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

7 Potting in the Library

Bo’ness Library, Scotland’s Close, Bo’ness, Saturday, August 11 (11am)

Green fingered youngsters need to plant themselves firmly inside Bo’ness Library to learn the intricacies of potting up baby plants. This event is open for children of all ages, but little seedlings under seven must be accompanied by an old hardy perennial.

Call 01506 778520 for more information.

8 Wildlife Road Trip

Falkirk Town Hall, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, Thursday, August 9 (7.30pm)

Wildlife TV presenters Martin Hughes-Games and Iolo Williams have teamed up for an amusing and informative show packed with facts and fun for the whole family. Extremely wild about wildlife, these two enthusiasts will take the audience on a funny and fascinating journey from their formative years, when their love of nature and wildlife combined with a compulsive desire to skip school spawned Iolo’s deep connection with fish and Martin’s love of chickens.

Call (01324) 506850 for more information.

9 Grangemouth Cup: Playstation 4 Football Tournament

Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth, Thursday, August 9 (2pm)

Gamers with digital dexterity to bend it like Beckham, head it like Harry Kane – or simply fall over in the penalty box when lightly tapped by a defender like half the international jessies who call themselves footballers these days – will be able to go head to head on Pro Evolution Soccer to find out who has the skills to lift the Grangemouth Cup. This is a drop in event for children, no booking is necessary.

Call (01324) 504690 for more information.

10 Hereditary

Hippodrome, Hope Street, Bo’ness, Sunday, August 12 (7.30pm)

Some call this a modern horror classic and until they remake the Blair Witch Project from the witch’s point of view it will have to do. The lassie from Muriel’s Wedding is saddled with an even more frightening family than she had in that 1994 film.

Call (01324) 506850 for more.